Why Rams Should Give Overlooked Cornerback Prospect a Shot
The Los Angeles Rams don't have a solidified star in their backfield they can rely on. Their secondary is one of the weakest aspects of their defense, and it's susceptible to being picked apart by opposing quarterbacks and offenses.
The attitude for the Rams next season should be Super Bowl or bust, they have the roster and proven head coach, now it's just a matter of starting off the season with momentum and letting it carry you all the way to the post-season.
Their first-round draft pick should be used on a player who fills in a position of need and can come in and start producing immediately. I think the prospect they should be targeting 26th overall is Colston Loveland if he's available.
However, their secondary is a problem that they've yet to address thus far in free agency. This indicates that they'll likely look toward the draft to select a young defensive back to complement Kamren Kinchens.
They may spend their first-round pick on a cornerback that fills that position of need such as Maxwell Hairston, but if they want to use that pick on another player, there is a prospect that I believe they could target in the third round.
I have no way of predicting he'll make it to the third round, but based on his recent injury I'd assume he'd slide down the draft board a bit. The player I'm talking about is Benjamin Morrison from the University of Notre Dame.
He suffered a hip injury that kept him out for the majority of the 2024 season, but earlier in his career, he demonstrated flashes of a lockdown corner. In 2023, he had 31 total tackles, 10 passes defended, and three interceptions.
He's a player the Rams should take a shot on, as while their secondary isn't the greatest, there would be no rush to get him in a starting position. This means he'll be given the necessary time to fully adjust to being back on the field at a high level.
The Rams have a knack for finding diamonds in the rough and utilizing their draft picks to the fullest. Morrison may be another player on that list if he's available in the third round and they decide to take a shot on him.
