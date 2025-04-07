NFL Mock Draft: Rams Get Some Help on the Boundary
The Los Angeles Rams could go either way with the 26th pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Both their offense and defense will improve next season, at least they should, it should be a matter of who's the most talented player available and who helps out their Super Bowl window the most.
With that being said, I believe that they should be targeting another pass catcher for Matthew Stafford to throw the ball to. Even if they signed Davante Adams out of free agency, they should lean into the passing game being their identity and complete their passing attack by drafting a tight end like Colston Loveland.
Still, there has been a rise in recent mock drafts of the Rams taking a defensive player with their draft pick, leaning on their ascending defense, and adding more fuel along their defensive line. It's also true that their secondary is one of their weakest units overall as a team.
With that being said, James Foster of the 33rd Team believes that they'll bolster their secondary by drafting Trey Amos with their pick. It's important to note that Amos to the Rams has picked up a lot of traction as of late, which could indicate the Rams are in fact leaning toward the defense.
"The Rams take Trey Amos, a long press cornerback who led the SEC with 10 pass breakups in 2024. Amos has phenomenal instincts in zone/match coverage. He shows the ability to read route combinations and peel off of his initial assignment to play the ball. He’s somewhat rigid moving laterally but has good straight-line speed", said Foster.
Amos could create a backfield duo alongside Kamren Kinchens, that would make teams think twice about airing the ball out, while their youth would make it so they have time to develop together and become even better as a pair.
The Rams haven't had a dominant corner since Jalen Ramsey, and he was one of the key contributors to why they won the Super Bowl. They have a pseudo-Aaron Donald in Jared Verse, perhaps all they need to get another ring in Los Angeles is to add a player with shades of Ramsey, and Amos has demonstrated he's a lockdown corner who is worthy to take a shot on.
