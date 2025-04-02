NFL Mock Draft: Rams Trade Up for Star Cornerback
The Los Angeles Rams are done in free agency, which means their last chance to add players to their roster is through the draft. This makes it imperative that the players they select fill in any possible weaknesses, to boost their chances of winning the Super Bowl next year.
For the Rams, it's Super Bowl or bust next season. They have all the tools necessary to win the big game and have the experience to back them up as well. In free agency, they've done an amazing job at bringing in talent to Los Angeles.
One of the few questions they left unanswered in free agency is what they're going to do about their secondary. It's by no means a bad unit, but among their great defense, it's one of the weakest links and one without a player to look to definitively.
Lance Zierlein published his third iteration of a mock draft, and he predicts the Rams will answer that question by being aggressive and trading up in the draft with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 21st pick, to select defensive back Jahdae Barron.
"Les Snead -- no stranger to using draft capital aggressively -- trades up to grab the best cornerback on the board before the Chargers or Packers can go sniffing around", said Zierlein.
Zierlein also wrote the draft profile for Barron which states,
"Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength. His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone".
In previous mock drafts, Barron has been linked to them but in this scenario, they don't leave it up to chance to see if he'll be available at pick 26. I think Barron is a good pick for them, as it bolsters their secondary and gives them a star to develop alongside Kamren Kinchens.
I don't like the idea of trading up and using other draft picks when there could be other corners available like Maxwell Hairston if they stayed put. Regardless of which prospect they lean towards, defensive back has to be a priority as it's one of the last missing pieces for an otherwise great defense.
