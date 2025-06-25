Rams' Legend Named One of Best Players in NFL History
The Los Angeles Rams have had their share of amazing players with historic seasons, but none as dominant and significant as Aaron Donald. He spent his decade-long career with the Rams franchise and shaped their defense for the entirety of his tenure there.
He's a Rams legend and an all-time great, no doubt a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He could still play in the NFL, and he still has a competitive spirit, as shown in his friendly rivalry with Jared Verse, but he retired due to him achieved everything he wanted to achieve in his career.
He's been to two Super Bowls, although he only won one of them. Bryan DeArdo is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article ranking the top 25 NFL players of all time. Donald was the lone Rams representative, and here's what he had to say.
"If someone was to make a case for Donald as the greatest defensive player in league history, they wouldn't get an argument here. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Donald was an All-Pro eight times in a nine-year stretch from 2015-23 and was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before hanging up his cleats last offseason. Donald's sheer will helped the Rams come back to defeat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI", said DeArdo.
There are two defensive NFL legends above him in DeArdo's ranking, but I think Donald is arguably the most dominant defensive player in NFL history. He consistently saw double teams for his entire career, and that never stopped his production once.
It's unfortunate that Donald retired before he got a chance to mentor Verse on the field, as Verse is looking to follow in his footsteps and lead the Rams' defense to another decade of dominance. Verse will never be able to replicate Donald's production on the field, but he's the only Ram to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award since Donald's rookie season.
Even if Verse can't match Donald's intensity or impact, the Rams should feel blessed they were able to have a menace on the defensive side of the ball for so long, and have one of the top 25 players in the history of the sport be on their team for life.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on Donald's career when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.