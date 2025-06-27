Rams Have the Top Offense in SB History
The Los Angeles Rams have enjoyed having legends play for them, and one of the most historic wide receiver seasons ever was a part of their team, but nearly all of their accomplishments pale in the face of their greatest season in franchise history.
The "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams were the 1999 - 2000 season St. Louis Rams, led by Kurt Warner, that took the NFL world by storm with their offensive barrage and a star that came out of nowhere, with Warner.
Bryan DeArdo is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and after the Philadelphia Eagles' dominance over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, he updated his list of the greatest Super Bowl offenses ever. Despite this update, the Rams still reign supreme as the greatest offense in Super Bowl history.
"After needing a late touchdown by receiver Ricky Proehl to defeat Tony Dungy's Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game, the Rams had little issue moving the ball against the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV".
"They did, however, have issues scoring touchdowns, as St. Louis had to settle for three field goals while taking a 9-0 halftime lead. Warner and the Rams did hit pay dirt on their first possession of the second half, with Warner finding Holt in the end zone for a nine-yard score".
"Following 16 unanswered points by the Titans, Warner authored one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history: a 73-yard touchdown pass to Bruce that was delivered just before he was leveled by Titans All-Pro pass rusher Javon Kearse".
This moment defined the Rams' offense and gunslinging mentality with Warner, and solidified them as one of the all-time great teams. Even though this moment happened decades ago, there has yet to be a team that matches their firepower, even with the NFL leaning more towards the offense nowadays.
"The completion gave Warner the then-Super Bowl record for passing yards in a single game (414) while also giving the Rams their first Super Bowl win. While they weren't always great, the Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" was great when they had to be, which is one of the enduring hallmarks of arguably the greatest offense pro football has ever seen", said DeArdo.
Matthew Stafford and the 2025 Rams will not be able to have a season like that, nor do I think any can, but they are hoping to reach the Super Bowl all the same. Will they be able to win another championship for the city of Los Angeles, or will they continue chasing greatness? Everyone will have to wait and see when the season starts in a couple of months.
