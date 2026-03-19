3 Trades That Would Instantly Elevate the Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams love to make trades but with current cap restrictions, executing one currently is a bit difficult. Here are three trades that would instantly elevate the franchise without breaking the bank.

1. Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars

This move would probably be difficult to pull off, but the Rams have the inside track as Jaguars general manager James Gladstone is Les Snead's protoge and head coach Liam Coen is a former Rams assistant who got his first NFL job from Sean McVay.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) is congratulated buy teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas Jr would be a perfect successor for Davante Adams , and with both two years remaining on his current deal and a fifth-year option, a looming extension would not kick in until 2029.

2. Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

Coleman's future in Buffalo is nonexistent after being thrown under the bus by the owner and general manager. While there are concerns about off-field behavior, especially after Puka Nacua's series of poor decisions making it to social media, it's also important to note that neither Nacua nor Coleman committed a crime or acted in a way that would rise to the level of suspension.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman yells as he takes the field during team introductions before their home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman needs a fresh start, and the Rams are the perfect place for it. Coleman will star in the Rams' offense as the scheme's ability to mirror run and pass should give him the time and space needed to contribute. His Florida State teammates Jared Verse and Braden Fiske are in the locker room to keep him in check and the Rams have a history of turning around careers. They also have an owner who knows when not to speak and a general manager who dares to succeed, unlike a general manager in Buffalo who likes to take potshots at championship pursuits while falling short every season.

Plus, the Davante Adams effect is real, and Coleman would greatly benefit from being exposed to the All-Pro.

3. Tyree Wilson, Las Vegas Raiders

Wilson, the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, failed to live up to lofty standards as Maxx Crosby's partner-in-crime due to a variety of reasons. Coming out of Texas Tech, Wilson was praised for his athelticism and ability to pursue, but the film also indicated he was more of a project player than a complete product.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and defensive end Charles Snowden (49) leave the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders forced him into service early and he never had the time to properly develop, essentially repeating the mistakes they made with Clelin Ferrell years earlier. Wilson has a fifth-year option that must be decided on this offseason, an option that will likely be declined. The Rams should consider taking a flyer on Wilson as he's made progress with his development and should break out within the Rams' system.

If not, his traits should at least make him useful on Special Teams. Low cost, high upside.