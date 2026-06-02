Myles Garrett’s Contract Makes Rams’ Blockbuster Trade Even Scarier

On Monday, the Los Angeles Rams traded for edge rusher Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns. At this point, it’s not surprising when the Rams pull off this type of trade. It’s almost become expected that the Rams will make a splashy move or at least be in the conversation.

Rams are inheriting Garrett's contract with low cap hits for 3 years and a functional APY of ~$33m for 3 years - very possibly the last 3 elite years he has left.



That's like 8th in EDGE APY, some ~15m/y under market now.



Contract wise, Garrett is a bargain for the Rams. — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) June 1, 2026

There’s no doubt that the Rams have signaled that they are all-in on the 2026 season and pushing hard for a Super Bowl. Garrett should have an immense effect on the defense and help take it to the next level.

While the on-field impact will get discussed at length, one aspect of the trade that has gotten lost is how much of a steal the Rams got with Garrett’s contract. Back in March, the Browns and Garrett restructured his extension that he signed the previous year. Doing this made Garrett tradable if that’s something that they wanted to do.

Essentially, the Browns deferred payments, giving them flexibility to create cap space each year. If they were to trade him, it split the dead money over two years instead of one singular $41 million hit. It's one reason why the Rams were a team to watch in trade discussions for Garrett.

According to Spotrac, Garrett has just an $8.1 million cap hit in 2026, $16.1 million cap hit in 2027, and $21.4 million cap hit in 2028. While Garrett’s contract averages $40 million per year, the contract is back-loaded and doesn’t hit $40 million until 2029.

Given the structure of the contract, the Rams are taking on Garrett for five years as $178 million. However, the Rams can get out of it after 2028. Garrett’s base salary in 2028 becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2027 league year. With that said, only $800,000 of his 2029 salary is fully guaranteed. There are non-guaranteed workout bonuses and per-game bonuses in the final three years of the contract.

Myles Garrett Contract Details | Spotrac

Garrett is certainly more expensive than Jared Verse. Verse's cap hit in 2026 is only $2.1 million. However, Garrett's contract is still very manageable and fits how the Rams operate.

The Rams tend to operate in three-year windows when it comes to their roster construction. Garrett’s contract as it currently stands fits that timeline. It’s possible that the Rams and Garrett rework it after 2027, but his cap hits over the next two years are very manageable. The Rams are getting Garrett at $8.1 million, which ranks 40th among edge rushers in 2026. After trading for Garrett, the Rams still have $16.3 million in cap space.

While the Rams acquired the best edge rusher in the NFL, his contract for this season makes him an incredible bargain. Getting Myles Garrett at $8.1 million in 2026 is insane value. Despite the narrative that Garrett is a move for only this season, his contract structure gives the Rams flexibility to continue building around him over the next two years.

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