Aaron Donald Takes Major Step Toward Potential Rams Return With Official Tryout

As the Los Angeles Rams get ready to wrap up training camp at the end of the week, there is growing speculation that defensive tackle Aaron Donald could return to the team. As noted on the NFL’s daily transactions wire, Donald officially had a tryout with the Rams on Wednesday.

Listed on today's NFL Transaction Wire...



Aaron Donald officially had a tryout with the Rams pic.twitter.com/jHVpH0oEOO — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 5, 2026

This would be Donald’s second workout at the team facility over the last few weeks. Two weeks ago, Donald was spotted working out at the Rams’ facility by TMZ. According to Pro Football Talk, Donald worked out in a helmet on Wednesday to see how his body feels. It was not for the Rams to evaluate.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that Donald wanted to do a workout in a football helmet, and he used Rams’ team equipment at their facility during training camp. That required the team to report his activity to the NFL.

Over the weekend, Rams head coach Sean McVay noted that a Donald return was “trending upward.” McVay also noted that there likely wouldn’t be a decision until the Rams return to Woodland Hills. The team is set to break from Loyola Marymount at the end of the week.

Throughout the entire process, the Rams’ messaging and reports to follow have been consistent. Donald is going to go through his process, and if his body reacts well, that will help inform his decision.

As Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, “My understanding is he wants to make sure he can go out and do it before he fully commits. That said, it clearly seems like it’s heading in that direction.”

Donald working out in a helmet and pads is certainly a step in the right direction and seems to be part of his process. If his body reacts well, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Donald return to the team after training camp.

There is still no firm timetable on when Donald could return, but making the decision is likely the easy part. Once Donald does decide to come back, he would need to file for reinstatement with the NFL and then his team and the Rams would need to figure out his contract. When Donald retired, he walked away from $30 million. While the Rams have since paid out those guarantees, the rest of that contract is still valid. Donald and the Rams would need to figure out a contract that works out for both sides.

While a decision has not been made, Donald returning to the Rams appears to get closer and closer by the day. Donald working out in pads is certainly a step in the right direction and another encouraging sign that a return could happen. If there aren’t any setbacks and his body responds well, we could see Donald in a Rams uniform sooner rather than later.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.