Ranking Every Rams Position Group Entering Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams officially started training camp on Sunday, taking part in their first practice of the summer. As the Rams enter the 2026 season, all eyes are on them hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February at SoFi Stadium.

However, if the Rams are going to accomplish that goal, they are going to need to rely on their depth at some point during the season. Here is our ranking of the Rams at every position.

Defensive Line

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the defensive line is the best position group on the Rams entering training camp. This is a group that could also get stronger as Aaron Donald contemplates a potential return. The Rams have a great starting group with Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, and Braden Fiske. Behind them, the Rams also have depth that they rotate in with Ty Davis, Ty Hamilton, and Larrell Murchison.

Safety

Given how defensive coordinator Chris Shula utilizes his defensive backs, the Rams have one of the deeper safety groups in the NFL. Quentin Lake and Kam Curl have proven their value to the defense. Lake can play anywhere in the secondary while Curl is fantastic at tackling in space. As depth, Kam Kinchens is great at making plays on the ball and Jaylen McCollough has found a role in the box in dime looks. Everything that the Rams are able to do in the secondary is because of this safety group and their versatility.

EDGE

Much like the defensive line, it should be no surprise that the Rams’ edge group is among their strongest. While they traded away Jared Verse in the offseason, they flipped him for Myles Garrett. Across from Garrett, the Rams have Byron Young who eclipsed 10 sacks for the first time in his career last season. Garrett will be able to elevate this group to another level.

“When he's out there, you can just feel his aura. Everybody likes to say this aura that the guy has,” said cornerback Trent McDuffie.

This is also a position group with depth. Josaiah Stewart had some promising moments last year and the Rams had some success transitioning Desjuan Johnson from the defensive line to edge.

Running Back

A serious argument could be made that the Rams have the best running back duo in the NFL. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum led one of the most efficient rushing attacks in the NFL last season as they combined for over 2,000 rushing yards. After a strong second season, Corum looks ready to take another step.

“The way that he approaches it, I'd be surprised if he doesn't do anything other than get better and impact the team in a positive way,” said head coach Sean McVay.

Williams remains a reliable player between the tackles while Corum brings creativity and explosiveness. The Rams will want to find out what they have in Jarquez Hunter, but this is one of their best position groups on the roster.

Tight End

There are certainly some question marks when it comes to the tight end position, but there is no questioning the depth. Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee are the most proven players in this group, but Terrance Ferguson is expected to take a step forward in year two. That’s especially the case as the offense moves to more 13 personnel.

“I think the part that we try to figure out as much as coaches is the versatility that they have, where else we can use them,” said offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. “You love that group and the versatility they bring.”

While Higbee is getting older, the Rams drafted Max Klare in the second round and also have Davis Allen going into year four. Allen has shown up in big moments, but remains an important depth piece.

Offensive Line

The Rams have gotten a lot of criticism for their lack of depth on the offensive line this offseason. Brandon Thorn of the Trench Warfare Substack ranked the Rams’ offensive line 17th in the NFL. However, this is a stronger and deeper group than some might think. The starting five is one of the more cohesive groups in the NFL, even if the overall quality might not be there at tackle. They also have depth with Keagen Trost.

“What I appreciate about our offensive line is they go to work with that same mentality regardless of who's across from them and you certainly are going to get tested every day, every moment,” said Scheelhaase.

On the inside, Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson are a great duo at guard. While Coleman Shelton might not be the best center, he’s reliable. Justin Dedich has played productive snaps at guard as a reserve. The same can be said about Beaux Limmer at center. Any team will struggle with offensive line injuries, but the Rams have set themselves up to manage those if needed.

Wide Receiver

There have been some questions around the depth at wide receiver for the Rams. However, if the Rams are going to lean into 13 personnel, there isn’t a need for the amount of depth that the Rams have had in past years. The Rams offense is very scheme friendly while players like Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith are in their third season.

“That receiver room has such great complementary pieces,” said Scheelhaase. “Jordan Whittington, who you feel like is a guy that is willing to do the dirty work, a guy that makes plays downfield, a guy that just has continued to step up in moments for us. And I think the growth from Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield last year, just being able to assert themselves in moments that we needed them, that we needed to rely on them, whether it was due to injury or whether it was those guys being able to step up.”

That’s not to say that those players don’t have question marks. The Rams may need to rely on them at some point this season with the injury histories of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Still, those are experienced players who the team should be able to count on.

Quarterback

Similar to the tight end position, the Rams have depth at quarterback, but that doesn’t come without its questions. Matthew Stafford is the reigning MVP of the league, but behind him, the Rams are left with Ty Simpson and Stetson Bennett. Simpson was taken with the 13th overall pick and there would have to be a significant level of trust if he had to take over. Still, he’s a rookie and inexperienced. With Bennett, he’s spent four years in the system. He may run a smoother operation than Simpson early in his career, but his smaller frame would limit him.

Cornerback

There is some serious cause for concern when it comes to the cornerback group. Had the Rams been able to keep a player like Cobie Durant this offseason, it would be much easier to feel good about the depth. The Rams improved at the top with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson this offseason. However, behind them, the Rams have Emmanuel Forbes, Josh Wallace, and Cam Lampkin. If the Rams can’t stay healthy at cornerback, they may be looking at what happened last year once again.

Specialists

This is a group with a lot to prove this season. Harrison Mevis performed well, but he wasn't tested consistently. Ethan Evans was more inconsistent than he was in 2024.

“To me, every season's different. Every team is different. Every game is different,” said new special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. “It's a new season and I'm coming in here with a clean slate for all the personnel on the roster of the guys that turned over.”

The hope will be that Ventrone and new long snapper Joe Cardona are able to add some stability to the special teams. This can’t be another season where the Rams lose multiple games because they didn’t address the special teams unit.

Linebacker

Last season, the Rams got good production out of Nate Landman and Omar Speights has certainly overperformed as an undrafted free agent. However, as the turnovers declined, teams began to pick on Landman and Speights more down the stretch. The Rams can help protect their linebackers with their safeties. Still, if there is a position of concern, it’s linebacker.

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