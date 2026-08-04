NFL Training Camp Roundup: Rams Plan for Aaron Donald Return, Injury Bug Bites 49ers Again

Good morning, NFL fans. Welcome in to another NFL training camp roundup as we inch closer to real football being played this coming Thursday night.

Before we get our daily roundup going, a reminder that HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks debuts later on tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET. It should be a fun watch as the likes of coach Mike Macdonald, quarterback Sam Darnold and reigning Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba begin their Super Bowl LX title defense in Renton, Wash.

For now, here’s a look at some of the top storylines you may have missed across the NFL on Monday, Aug. 3.

Rams have plan in place for an Aaron Donald return

It sounds like Aaron Donald is nearing a return to the Rams. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Rams have been working closely with two-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald on a potential return, and according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the two sides have a rough timeline in place.

“I don’t think it’ll happen while the Rams are still in camp at Loyola Marymount, and they’re there through Thursday,” Breer wrote Monday . “Soon thereafter, I’d say everything’s in play.”

“[Donald] has been training to get [back into football shape],” he continued. “… but hitting bags and sleds isn’t the same as shedding a 315-pound offensive lineman. Which is to say there’s going to be adjustments and acclimation, and the good news for the Rams and Donald is they have a blueprint for that, too, one that was drawn while Donald held out in the summers of 2017 and ‘18.”

NFL Network further added to what seems to be Donald’s inevitable return, with Ian Rapoport reporting that things “certainly seem,” like they’re headed in the direction of a reunion.

Aaron Rodgers unloads on ESPN for its lack of coverage on Anthony Fauci, Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini

Aaron Rodgers didn’t mince words during his ESPN appearance on Monday. | Photo via @PatMcAfeeShow on X

Aaron Rodgers didn’t mince words during his appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, when he called out the Worldwide Leader for its lack of coverage of Anthony Fauci, Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini.

“I’m going to plead the fifth,” Rodgers said with a grin when asked about his mindset heading into what he has said will be his last NFL season. “Like that absolute coward Tony Fauci. Absolute coward. Are you kidding me? You got a pardon, and you pleaded over 100 times? What are you scared of Tony? I thought you were the science?”

“And how much time did [ESPN] spend on that?” he continued. “How much time did they spend on my responses every week? On my vaccination status? On Taylor and Travis’s wedding? Did they do even a minute on Tony Fauci? ... Then there was another scandal this offseason involving a voter for MVP, for Coach of the Year. How much time did your network spend—where’s your camera—did your network spend on that?”

Is Rodgers setting up a post-playing career with his unfiltered comments? Who’s to say. Either way, the 42-year-old doesn't seem too interested in biting his tongue as he enters his final campaign.

Another day, another set of 49ers injuries

Mike Evans is dealing with a quad strain. | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The injuries continue piling up in San Francisco.

Amid a start to 49ers training camp that has already seen wide receiver Ricky Pearsall be placed on injured reserve—ending his 2026 season before it even began—the team is now dealing with another injury to one of their top pass catchers. Offseason signing Mike Evans missed practice on Monday with what the team is calling a quad strain.

Here’s a look at the bevy of injuries San Francisco is dealing with to begin 2026 ( via @UnderdogNFL ):

WR Mike Evans (quad)

WR De’Zhaun Stribling (hamstring)

WR Ricky Pearsall (knee)

WR Christian Kirk (calf)

RB Jordan James (rib)

RB Kaelon Black (adductor)

ED Mikail Kamara (knee)

ED Keion White (adductor)

S Malik Mustapha (hamstring)

Kamara, listed above, was waived/injured on Sunday with a torn ACL . Not a good beginning to 2026 for the 49ers, to say the least.

The good news? NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Evans’ injury is something that could be resolved “relatively quickly.”

Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback for Panthers in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game

Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback for the Panthers on Thursday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While NFL football is finally returning on Thursday night for the Pro Football Hall of Fame game, we’ll have to wait a little bit longer for Panthers quarterback Bryce Young’s 2026 debut. While speaking with reporters on Monday, Dave Canales announced that backup Kenny Pickett will start under center against the Cardinals.

“Kenny will start the game off,” the Carolina head coach said. “For how long? I’m not sure. We have a good number of guys that will be helping out early on in the game. We don’t want to overload any one particular group on our team. ... Kenny’s excited as well as the rest of the group and they’ve been talking a lot about it.”

Behind Pickett on the Panthers’ depth chart is rookie UDFA Haynes King , who will likely get plenty of run as well on Thursday night.

Bears safety Coby Bryant carted off field with apparent knee injury

Bears safety Coby Bryant was carted off the field on Monday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some unfortunate news out of Chicago hit the timeline on Monday morning, as Bears safety Coby Bryant was reportedly carted off the field with an apparent knee injury. According to CHGO’s Adam Hoge , Bryant went down grabbing his left knee during a 1-on-1 rep vs. tight end Cole Kmet—but did get onto the cart under his own power.

Hours after practice in Chicago concluded, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Bryant suffered a hyperextended knee, bone bruise and a small fracture. He’s expected to be sidelined anywhere from 8-10 weeks, but surgery is not expected to be needed.

Bryant signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Bears this offseason after helping the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX in 2025.

Brock Bowers has been the “stand out” of Raiders camp so far

Brock Bowers is returning to form at Raiders camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing five games in 2025 due to a knee injury, Brock Bowers seems to be returning to his rookie-year form. The 23-year-old tight end has reportedly been “the standout” of Raiders training camp so far.

“Bowers has made at least one big play in each practice, and seemingly in every team period,” The Athletic's Sam Warren wrote on Monday . “He’s had his way with every defender he’s gone up against.”

“[He’s] dominating on crossing routes—a staple of Kubiak’s offense,” he continued. “A highlight of the team’s second practice came when he beat his man across the field and extended to catch a Kirk Cousins pass on the sideline, stretching out while keeping his feet in bounds. Bowers caught a pair of touchdowns from Cousins on crossing routes during their third practice. And while lined up on the perimeter on Sunday, he beat top corner Eric Stokes with an outside release before crossing his face and separating with speed for a big gain. It was the kind of play that’s difficult for most NFL wide receivers [to make].”

Bowers was named a first-team All-Pro in 2024 after hauling in 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.

Jalen Pitre tabbed as Guardian Caps’ first signature athlete

Jalen Pitre is Guardian Caps' first signature athlete. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Guardian Caps, the company that supplies the soft-shell padding that attaches to the outside of NFL players’ helmets, has its first signature athlete—and it’s surprisingly not Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs .

Instead, Texans safety Jalen Pitre has signed with the company after suffering a concussion last season and wearing a Guardian Cap in every game following his return to action.

“I wanted to make sure I did everything I could to protect myself,” Pitre said in a press release , via Guardian Sports. “This is about continuing to push the game forward. Think about your safety now because that's what you'll have when you leave the game.”

Netflix finalizes studio analysts for Week 1 game in Melbourne

Netflix will stream the NFL's Week 1 matchup between the 49ers and Rams in Melbourne. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Netflix is getting its proverbial ducks in a row ahead of their broadcast of the NFL’s first regular-season game in Melbourne, Australia next month. After The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported last week that former Panthers linebacker (and 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee ) Luke Kuechly will help call the game between the 49ers and Rams as a color commentator, the streaming service announced its full roster of coverage on Monday.

Keuchly will be joined in the booth by play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle and by fellow reporter MJ Acosta along the sideline. Netflix’s studio crew, meanwhile, will feature Elle Duncan, Michael Irvin, Nick Foles and Clay Matthews.

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