Rams Mailbag: Aaron Donald's Return, Top Training Camp Standouts, and More

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their second block of training camp on Monday. With just two days of practice remaining at Loyola Marymount, there’s a lot to discuss. Let’s jump into this week’s mailbag to answer your questions.

Who will be the odd man out on the DL when Aaron Donald returns? - Brett Hardy

As training camp is set to close at the end of the week, an Aaron Donald return is growing increasingly likely. It’s unlikely that Donald shows up before the end of training camp. However, McVay said earlier this week that the situation was trending upward and that the team would know more once they got back to their Woodland Hills practice facility.

The Rams are already very deep on the defensive line. After Donald retired following the 2023 season, they invested and developed heavily in that position group. They drafted players like Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, and Ty Hamilton.

If Donald does return, it’s hard to see the Rams cutting any of those players. It may mean keeping four safeties instead of five. However, Hamilton had a disappointing rookie season and certainly isn’t safe. With that said, I do think the Rams would make concessions elsewhere on the roster.

Donald's return would most likely affect Fiske as both players play the same position. In the case Donald returns, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Fiske’s snap count drop.

Is there a world in which Kyren Williams and Blake Corum each rush for 1,000+ yards? - Matt Chu

With the emergence of Blake Corum last season, the Rams had one of the best running back duos in the NFL. Kyren Williams remained the steady, efficient runner between the tackles while Corum added explosiveness and creativity.

The last time the NFL had a running back duo with each player rushing for 1,000 yards, it was Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams in 2009. Stewart had 1,133 rushing yards while Williams had 1,117. It’s worth noting that Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram did it in 2019. However, Stewart and Williams are the last running back duo to accomplish the feat.

Last season, Corum finished with 746 yards on 145 carries. At that pace, Corum would need 50 more carries to hit 1,000 yards. Meanwhile, Williams finished with 1,252 rushing yards. With that same efficiency, Williams would have hit 1,000 yards with 209 carries. Coincidentally, that’s 50 carries less than what he ended up with and the same number of carries Corum would have needed to hit 1,000.

When the Carolina Panthers accomplished the feat in 2009, Stewart had 221 carries to Williams’ 216. It was basically 50-50. While it’s possible that the gap between Williams and Corum narrows, it’s hard to see a true 50-50 split.

Both players going over 1,000 yards is certainly within the realm of possibility. Still, it seems more likely that Corum ends up with 180 carries for over 850 yards while Williams goes over 1,000 once again.

Who’s been impressive in camp so far? And who needs to be? - Ed Helinski

Arguably the most impressive player in training camp through the first two blocks is CJ Daniels. While there is certainly some room for growth, he’s making a strong case to have a role in the offense. He seems to have built a strong rapport with Stetson Bennett and that should continue through the preseason.

It’s also worth noting the obvious. Matthew Stafford has looked like the reigning MVP. Stafford and Adams have built a strong connection after missing this time last year. Puka Nacua has looked good and Myles Garrett has been as advertised. McDuffie has also had his share of battles with Adams.

Lastly, I'll mention Cam Lampkin and Emmanuel Forbes, who have both looked strong. Terrance Ferguson has gotten some recognition in the media recently. Additionally, Ty Simpson continues to show growth while Stetson Bennett looks comfortable as the backup.

As far as who needs to impress? I would still throw Jarquez Hunter in here. He’s been mostly quiet as he heads into year two. I’ll also mention Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith. If the Rams keep five wide receivers, one of those two could get cut.

Heard very little about some of the rookies. What’s happening with Trost? Any insights? - Jason/Flipper's Anderson

Word around the rookie class outside of CJ Daniels and Ty Simpson has been very quiet. With that said, it is a testament to how the Rams are going to handle this class. They are being worked in slowly and it’s highly unlikely that many make too much of an impact in year one.

That’s especially the case for players like Max Klare and Tim Keenan. The Rams are already very deep and experienced at tight end. With Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen in the final year of their deals, Klare is likely to metaphorically red-shirt this year. The same goes for Keenan, who looks to be an eventual replacement or rotational piece once Poona Ford leaves.

Ideally the Rams don’t need Keagen Trost this year. He’s going to be a depth piece in his first season and likely a sixth man. Per Rams media policy, reporters aren’t able to note what position players are practicing at. Both McVay and Kevin Dotson have noted that he’s taken coaching well. Dotson also said that Trost has gotten some snaps with the ones which is a good sign. He’ll be a player that I’m excited to see during the preseason.

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