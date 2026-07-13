New Details Explain Aaron Donald's Workout at Rams Facility

As the Los Angeles Rams get closer to training camp, the speculation that Aaron Donald could return continues to pick up steam. On Friday, Donald was seen working out at the Rams facility until he was “gassed”, according to reports by TMZ.

Why Aaron Donald Worked Out at the Rams' Facility

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter went on the Pat McAfee show and revealed new details regarding Donald’s workout.

“He told the team that he wanted to go there, work out, see how he felt, see how he reacted, see everything that went along with being back in pads on the football field, and see how it made him feel,” said Schefter. “Now, I don’t know what he told them after he went through those workouts at the facility, but I really think it was just a trial method to see how his whole body reacted, how his mind reacted to being back out there.”

"Aaron Donald told the team that he wanted go to the facility and workout..



My guess is in the end he will be coming back to play for the Rams..



Obviously he's thinking very hard about it and it has to be awfully enticing" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/BXVtS8BYqw pic.twitter.com/BgTLfyg8Qn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 13, 2026

Over the past month, Donald has subtly hinted at a potential return after the Rams traded for edge rusher Myles Garrett. A workout at the team's facility to see how his body would react strongly implies that he is seriously considering a return.

There’s no doubt that Donald is still in shape given that he gave Jared Verse a “workout from hell” last offseason and was able to keep up. However, there’s a difference between being in shape and being in football shape. Friday’s workout at the Rams’ facility seems to be Donald testing himself to see if he can manage a football-style workout.

Schefter Believes a Rams Return Is Increasingly Likely

Adding fuel to the fire over the weekend was Myles Garrett. Garrett posted a photo to his Instagram story of a signed jersey that Donald gave him after the two teams played in 2019.

Myles Garrett on his IG story 👀 pic.twitter.com/i59RpJMNue — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 12, 2026

Additionally, Davante Adams posted a photo on his Instagram story of him and Donald greeting each other before the Rams played the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. While that doesn't necessarily mean a Donald return is official, it could be heading in that direction. While it wasn’t a report, Schefter seems to believe that is the case as well.

“My guess is in the end that he will. Because obviously he’s thinking hard about it,” said Schefter. “There are a lot of people that want him back there. He has to make the decision ultimately, but I would think it has to be awfully enticing for him to come back and play this year when the Super Bowl would be in LA.”

Davante Adams posted this on his IG story and Aaron Donald reposted… it’s basically official… ANNOUNCE IT ALREADY 😭 pic.twitter.com/cjl5OZt8cv — Rams Tapes 🇵🇷 (@RamsTapes) July 13, 2026

The Rams are set to report to training camp in under two weeks. If Donald were to return, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him back for training camp when the team gets going.

Donald Could Make Decision Soon

Outside of social media teases and revealed text messages, the workout at the Rams’ facility was the first real indication that Donald is seriously considering a comeback. While Donald has won a Super Bowl and three Defensive Player of the Year awards, playing alongside Garrett is a unique opportunity with the Rams on the cusp of another championshipFriday's workout appears to have been a trial run to see how Donald's body would react. If it reacts positively, a decision could be made before the Rams report to training camp.

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