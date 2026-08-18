Rams Bring Back Familiar Face at Wide Receiver, Waive Mario Williams

The Los Angeles Rams signed a familiar face at wide receiver on Tuesday, bringing back Alex Bachman. Bachman originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was cut during final roster cuts before being put on injured reserve. The team then waived him with an injury settlement.

Alex Bachman Brings Value as a Punt Returner

Last season, Bachman was with the Las Vegas Raiders and spent time on their active roster, primarily playing on special teams. Bachman recorded 119 total special teams snaps. He returned 22 punts for the Raiders in 2025 for 124 yards. He averaged 5.6 yards per return. While most of Bachman’s snaps came on special teams, he did play 49 snaps on offense at wide receiver. He caught two passes for 12 yards.

Prior to his time with the Raiders, Bachman had short stints with the Houston Texans and New York Giants, where he spent most of his time on their practice squads. Bachman has appeared in 23 games throughout his career with one start. He has five career receptions for 43 yards to go with four kickoff returns for 94 yards and 23 punt returns for 140 yards.

Bachman went to school at Wake Forest, where he had 82 career receptions for 1,162 yards. During his junior season in 2017, Bachman had a career-high eight catches for 116 yards and a touchdown from former Rams quarterback John Wolford.

Bachman Faces Uphill Battle to Make Rams Roster

Given the depth at wide receiver, it’s unlikely that Bachman makes the roster. Finding a spot on the practice squad will also be a challenge. It’s possible that the Rams saw enough from Xavier Smith last week against the Kansas City Chiefs to feel comfortable with him as the primary punt returner after his game-changing 40-yard return. Wide receiver Puka Nacua has also been out with an injury.

Bachman’s value as a punt returner will be useful over the next two preseason games. While Bachman may not make the roster, the next two preseason games will give him an opportunity to put out some tape for other teams and potentially earn a practice squad spot during the season.

Mario Williams Waived With Injury Designation

As a corresponding move, the Rams waived wide receiver Mario Williams with an injury designation. Williams was signed as an undrafted free agent last year. During the preseason last year, Williams caught two passes for 46 yards, including a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Williams spent the entire 2025 season on the Rams’ practice squad, but his hamstring injury forced the team to make a move. Head coach Sean MGcVay said yesterday that Williams would be out for a few weeks. Bachman gives the Rams another experienced option at wide receiver while adding depth on special teams for the remainder of the preseason.