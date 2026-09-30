Rams’ Wide Receiver Problem Makes Odell Beckham Jr. Worth a Look

As the Los Angeles Rams head into Week 4 of the NFL season, it has become increasingly clear that the team needs a more experienced and reliable third wide receiver. Without Puka Nacua and Terrance Ferguson last week against the Denver Broncos, quarterback Matthew Stafford targeted just one wide receiver outside of Davante Adams..

The Rams don’t really have a clear WR3, with the role instead being filled by a rotation of players. That player would normally be Terrance Ferguson, but he’s out at least this week with an ankle injury. Additionally, Xavier Smith and Jordan Whittington each have largely been ineffective with just one target this season. That’s fewer than Tutu Atwell who has been active for only one game.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the New York Giants and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. parted ways and he would be releasedf. Given Beckham’s history in Los Angeles, it’s worth having the conversation about whether the Rams should consider signing him.

Rams’ Current WR Depth Isn’t Good Enough

When it comes to Beckham, multiple things can be true. Is he the same player that he was when the Rams signed him in 2021? No. Beckham hasn’t been the same since tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl.

However, even at this stage in his career, can he be trusted as a third or fourth wide receiver over Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith? The answer to that question is unequivocally yes.

That’s not a knock on a player like Mumpfield who made a big play against the Broncos on Sunday. However, he is still only in his second year and was drafted in the seventh round. Mumpfield has shown some upside, but remains incredibly inefficient.

Mumpfield’s 45.5 percent catch rate this season is last among Rams wide receivers. Among players with at least 10 targets, his 45.5 percent catch rate ranks 96th out of 102 wide receivers. It was the same story with Mumpfield last year as well. Again, Mumpfield had a 45.5 percent catch rate and that ranked 184th out of 191 wide receivers.

It’s very possible that Mumpfield develops into a fine role player, but he’s not there yet and the Rams aren’t in a position at 1-2 and in a Super Bowl season to wait and find out. There may be a future for him on the roster, but it’s not right now.

The bigger question is Smith. Smith is in his fourth year in the offense and has fewer targets than Atwell despite being higher on the depth chart and being active in all three games. If he’s not providing value on offense and is also responsible for mistakes on special teams, what role does he serve?

Rams Need More Experience at Wide Receiver

If the Rams signed Beckham, he wouldn’t be asked to be the WR2 next to Nacua or even the full-time WR3. However, at this stage in his career, working as a rotational player in a situation that he enjoys may suit him perfectly. His length and large hand size also make him a more suitable target in the passing game for Stafford.

Odell threw a key block on the 3rd-and-2 Tyrone Tracy Jr. crack-toss conversion.



Beckham Jr. played 6 snaps for the #Giants on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Kz5JDdeoGP — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) September 28, 2026

During the offseason, the Rams opted not to sign a more reliable third wide receiver. As training camp progressed, they passed on the opportunity to sign Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen. They also didn’t sign Brandin Cooks before the San Francisco 49ers added him last week.

The opportunities to add a more experienced wide receiver are dwindling. It’s possible the Rams could add one via trade, but Beckham wouldn’t require future assets and also wouldn’t cost a lot from a salary cap perspective.

How Much Does Beckham Have Left?

There are obvious and understandable reasons why Beckham may no longer be a fit. He only had one target in three games with the Giants and only had 55 receiving yards with the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

Odell Beckham Jr. finished the preseason with 7 catches for 76 yards (12 targets).



He almost had an epic 75-yard touchdown vs. the Jets on Friday. Here are a few plays from OBJ's performance last night. pic.twitter.com/gDL5lImkI8 — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 29, 2026

Beckham’s last productive season came with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 when he had 565 yards. At 34 years old, Beckham is a shell of the player he once was and may not have much left.

However, Beckham is clearly someone who still wants to play. Despite accomplishing what he has, Beckham played in the preseason. It’s clear that he wants to prove that he can still play. How much he still has left can certainly be debated, but he’s not the diva wide receiver that he was at times early in his career.

Every Odell Beckham Jr. target this preseason:



13 targets | 7 receptions | 76 yards | 0 TDs



Long: 23 yds | 5 first downs | 5 deep targets (2 caught) pic.twitter.com/M5DT94bBvw — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) September 10, 2026

Rams Have Little to Lose With a Beckham Reunion

It seems unlikely that the Rams will sign Beckham. For better or worse, they appear to be content with their options at the wide receiver position as is. Had Beckham never torn his ACL in the Super Bowl, it’s possible that the Rams would have signed him long-term and the two sides could have done special things together. That injury led to the Rams signing Allen Robinson to chase what they had with Beckham.

Signing Beckham at this point in his career may also be trying to chase something that was. However, given the Rams’ current wide receiver room and the need for a more experienced depth player, bringing in Beckham to the practice squad to see what he has left may not be a bad option.

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