Rams Could Get Puka Nacua, Myles Garrett Back Next Week; Keagen Trost Out Weeks

The Los Angeles Rams continue to take a cautious approach with edge rusher Myles Garrett and wide receiver Puka Nacua. Garrett hasn’t practiced for the Rams since last Monday as he deals with knee swelling. Nacua injured his groin during the joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys. While head coach Sean McVay originally said that Nacua could be back this week, the Rams appear to be holding him out.

Puka Nacua, Myles Garrett Could Return Next Week

“Puka is doing good. Whether or not we wait for next week or not, we're just taking it a day at a time,” said McVay. “And then Myles we'll see, probably next week is when we think we'll get those guys back.”

Throughout training camp, the Rams have erred on the side of caution with many of their veterans. They’ve alternated practice days with Matthew Stafford and given rest days to other veterans. McVay mentioned that Nacua still has some soreness while the Rams continue to play it safe with Garrett.

McVay emphasized the need to get both players healthy before getting them back on the field. That approach makes sense with Week 1 still more than three weeks away. However, at some point, the Rams will need to take off the bubble wrap as they gear toward the regular season.

‘It gets to a point where we need our guys out there to be able to practice, to get ready to simulate what's going to be a great, long, challenging season,” said McVay. “We want to make sure that it's a return to performance not just return to play…Any time you're talking about a soft tissue, especially with a skilled player or a knee with a guy that does some of the things that Myles is doing, we're going to err on the side of caution while not minimizing how important it is to get those guys out here.”

While there doesn’t seem to be any reason for concern, especially with Garrett, the Rams would still like to get him back on the field. As the Rams get closer to the regular season, they’ll want as many players healthy as possible. Still, it doesn’t make sense to put anybody at risk at this point.

Keagen Trost Expected to Miss a Few Weeks

McVay also provided an update on rookie offensive tackle Keagen Trost. Trost left Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury and did not return. “Keagen got his hamstring. It'll probably be a few weeks with him,” said McVay.

While Trost is a depth player, he is an important piece of the offensive line. Trost has spent time in training camp practicing with the ones at both left and right tackle. Given the uncertainty surrounding a potential suspension for Alaric Jackson, the Rams may need Trost to start early in the season.

The Rams will hope to get Nacua and Garrett back as soon as possible. It appears both players will miss Tuesday’s joint practice with the New Orleans Saints, but they could return next week. Trost’s recovery may take longer, but as long as the Rams are healthy for Week 1, that remains the priority.