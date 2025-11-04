Rams Davante Adams Hits Legendary New Mark in Saints Win
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams watched Davante Adams dominate against the New Orleans Saints as he continues to add to his legendary career.
Adams Hits Two High Marks
On Sunday, Adams advanced up the NFL's All-Time touchdown receptions list while continuing to add to his Hall of Fame resume.
"In today's game, WR Davante Adams tied Tony Gonzalez (111) for the 8th-most touchdown receptions all-time," stated the Rams PR Team.
"Davante Adams is the 7th WR in NFL history with at least 8 TD catches in six consecutive seasons, joining Pro Football HOFers Jerry Rice (11 from 1986-96), Marvin Harrison (8 from 1999-2006), Lance Alworth (6 from 1963-68), Cris Carter (6 from 1995-2000), Tommy McDonald (6 from 1958-63) and Antonio Brown (6 from 2013-28)," stated the Rams PR Team.
The Rams Share Their Opinions on Adams' Success
After the game, both Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford shared their thoughts on Adams and his play.
Sean McVay
“Yeah, that's awesome," stated McVay. "I'm glad you brought that up. I should have acknowledged that. I did with the team right there. Eight all-time in receiving touchdowns with 111. So, what a credit to him, just consistency, his body of work, his greatness. And he's one of those guys. He made some big-time clutch catches in the red area."
"He got five in the last two weeks. He’s a stud. Love everything that he's about, love working with him. It truly is a blessing and he's brought so much to our group, but it's a real credit. We always talk about the truest measurement of performance is that consistency and he's been consistent over the course of his career and he's brought a lot to our football team. I love Davante Adams.”
Matthew Stafford
“We just continued to work together," stated Stafford. "He’s a great player. He's an unbelievable teammate. He’s one of the all-time greats. I mean, it was unbelievable what he was able to do today getting eighth place all-time receiving touchdowns."
"That's so cool. It's cool to be a part of it. I get to share the field with guys that have done it for a long time at a high level like him. We will continue to work together. We’ll continue to play and realize how can I be better? How can we be better and go from there? He was great today and [I am] happy for his success and what he brings to our team.”
