Sean McVay Expresses Public Disappointment in Rams' Kicking Unit
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams' win on Sunday was without controversy as a failed point after attempt paired with a missed 39-yard field goal has many once again questioning the team's special teams execution.
After suffering yet another abysmal performance from the kicking unit, as they left four points off the board, Rams head coach Sean McVay didn't even wait for the question before stating his feelings on the operation.
Karty has the 37th-best field goal percentage in the NFL at 66.7 percent, while he's tied for 35th in extra point conversion percentage at 88.5.
McVay on the Kicking Game
After a positive opening statement where he praised the work of the team and their overall execution, McVay dived into Joshua Karty's misses.
"I know you guys are going to ask me, it has to get better," stated McVay. "We're going to be able to figure out how to be able to fix this, but it can't continue like this with regards to our kicking operation. I'm not going to get into blaming anybody specifically. Ultimately, it's my responsibility. It's going on for too long and we got to be able to fix it. I don't want to be negative after there were so many positives from our group as a whole. That was obviously not ideal."
"We've leaned into it and there are some instances where it is not getting better and so we have to be able to figure that out. But ultimately, that responsibility falls on me. But I am really proud of our football team as a whole. I thought our defense and offense were excellent. I thought [Punter] Ethan Evans with the two punts that he did have to hit, excellent job being able to pin them deep. And then the one that we did end up having to cover when we were backed up was a really good job by our coverage unit. So we'll put a positive spin on that.”
McVay Was Questioned By the Media
McVay was asked what his process for evaluating the kicking unit was.
“Here's what I would say. It's about acknowledging the totality of where the issues are and again, I don't think this is the venue or the setting to be able to blame anybody and that's never what I've believed, but we've have to be able to get it fixed."
"And it takes all 11 and there are some instances that I could go in depth of what occurred, but that doesn't move us forward in the right way. Ultimately, I have to be able to figure out collectively with our coaches. Alright, let's address the issues. Let's see what the possible solutions are and then where we go from there.”
McVay was also asked if the team is looking to bring in another kicker to challenge Karty. The Rams did not have a kicking competition during the preseason.
“Yeah, I think there are a lot of instances," stated McVay. "I think when you look at it, what I would say is I got confidence in [Kicker] Josh [Karty]. There are a lot of layers to it and we will evaluate all parts of it. So I think it's no different than when you're throwing interceptions or whatever it is, I think naturally the narrative shifts towards the kicker and that might not always be the case.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE