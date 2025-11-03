Sean McVay Gets Candid About Rams Performance in Saints Win
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were able to easily put away the New Orleans Saints in NFL week nine action to advance to 6-2 on the season. After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke from the podium.
Watch Sean McVay's Press Conference Below
On Friday, McVay provided his opinion on a variety of players.
Puka Nacua
“Puka has looked good," stated McVay. "He’s feeling good. I think what’s important is with his style of play, you want him to feel as good as possible just because of all the different things that we ask of him for his game to fully come to life."
"He’s done a great job working with our group, with Reggie and his group to be able to get himself back to feeling good. He had a little bit of soreness but that’s how he’s always feeling, but he looked really good in practice. He had two really good workdays. He’ll get out there today and we’ll list him, I don’t even know, he’ll be a full participant. I don’t know if he’s limited or not. I can’t keep up with all this stuff, but he’ll be ready to roll and he’s look good.”
Rob Havenstein
“It's good. It's great to be able to have Rob back out there. Rob's a fighter and he battles and he has great experience. His wisdom, his leadership and like I've mentioned, I feel really good about what [Offensive Lineman] Warren McClendon has done. Just the maturity, the play and all that, I think that's a tremendous credit to Warren but also to Rob. Rob has looked good and we're glad to be able to have Rob back out there and I think he's feeling good as well.”
Roger McCreary
“Yeah, he's been awesome. It's cool getting a chance to be around him, certain guy’s tapes talk to you. I always felt like he would be a good fit. Aubrey had some familiarity with him from coaching him in the Senior Bowl when he was coming out of Auburn. We really liked his inside-outside flex. He's mostly played slot for Tennessee but he’s a stud."
"He's got a great demeanor about himself. He's got really good movement, short space quickness. He has good competitive toughness when you watch the way he plays in contact situations. He's been a quick study. I think you still want to be smart with putting guys in successful situations for what’s to be expected on such a short week and how quickly he's been here. But we're glad to be able to have him and I’m looking forward to continuing to build our relationship with him and his familiarity with both playing outside or inside for us.”
