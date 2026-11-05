Why the Rams' 2026 Bye Week Is Causing Controversy

The Los Angeles Rams are quickly approaching their bye week, which is set to take place in Week 11. However, it won’t be a typical bye week that most teams get. While most teams get a full week off, making it 14 days between games, the Rams are only getting 10 days. Essentially, the Rams’ bye week has been negated with a mini-bye.

On Tuesday, Kelly Stafford posted a story on Instagram, criticizing the NFL for its scheduling choice.

Kelly Stafford, wife of #Rams QB Matthew Stafford, calls out the NFL for the team's bye being only 10 days.



Because the Rams host the Packers on Wednesday night (Thanksgiving Eve), their Week 11 bye is only 10 days between games instead of the usual 14. pic.twitter.com/jdrdjispll — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 4, 2026

“Just curious to hear the thought process behind making the Rams the only team in the NFL without a true bye week,” wrote Stafford. “Because damn, after 18 years around this league, even I need a week off during the season and I have never played a single snap. I’m tired just watching from the stands. Can’t imagine how the guys feel.”

Instead of a typical bye week, the Rams will have a shortened break because of their upcoming Wednesday matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Stafford mentioned that the Rams are the only team to have a shortened bye week, but it’s worth mentioning that the Packers will be in the same situation.

The NFL did the right thing by putting the Rams and Packers in the same situation with both teams playing on a Wednesday. At the same time, the Rams were just one of three teams with a negated bye week in 2026.

With that said, the Rams got more rest after Week 1 coming back from Australia. They’ll get 10 days off for their actual bye and then eight days off before playing the Kansas City Chiefs. The Rams will then get a third-mini-bye before they play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14.

Rams Face More Than Just a Shortened Bye Week

When the NFL released its schedule, the Rams were a team with a significant rest disadvantage. The Rams were set to play five games with less rest than their opponent. According to Warren Sharp’s schedule analysis, the Rams were tied for 24th in net rest in 2026.

NFL Net Rest | Sharp Analytics

There is certainly reason for criticism for how the NFL came up with the Rams’ schedule. The lack of a true bye week is one of them.With that said, the Packers will be in the same situation.

Kelly Stafford Has a Point About the Rams' Bye Week

That doesn’t mean that the NFL shouldn’t be criticized. Just because another team is in the same situation doesn’t make it right. Teams are given one bye week per season and the NFL has taken that away from two teams. With the NFL scheduling games on Thanksgiving Eve, it wouldn’t be surprising if two more teams faced the same situation next year.

Given that Kelly Stafford spoke out about the Rams’ lack of a true bye week, it’s fair to wonder if the players, especially Matthew Stafford, feel the same way. With the number of injuries that the Rams have had to manage this season, the extra four days would likely have been beneficial.

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