As Rams Celebrate Aaron Donald, They Must Be Aware of Baker Mayfield
One of the most infamous pieces of media from the 2020s is former Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald gesturing, "ring me!" after the game-sealing pass rush to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. It is certainly one of the defining moments in his illustrious first-ballot Hall of Fame career as a three-time Defensive Player of the Year recipient.
Donald will be honored on Sunday night at halftime in a special homecoming for the man whose Pittsburgh Panthers jersey was placed in columns of Acrisure Stadium just over a week ago. However, on a special night for a special player, the Rams must be careful of another homecoming, one whose brief stint with the Rams reserected his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Rams must be aware of Baker Mayfield's motivation
Everyone knows the story at this point--just a couple of days after being cut by the Carolina Panthers, Baker Mayfield doned the blue and yellow for the Rams and led a 98-yard, game-winning drive that resulted in a go ball to Van Jefferson for the go-ahead score with 15 seconds remaining. Mayfield told the Buccaneers media this week that it was a pivotal moment of his career and journey.
"There is no way for me to sugarcoat it. It was pivotal in my career and in my journey," Mayfield explained. "I have told you guys that it helped me find the joy in football again, and just getting to learn from those guys."
However, while the Rams proved to be a stepping stone in his career, you can always expect Mayfield to find a little bit of motivation to play like his hair is on fire. This young Los Angeles team must be careful.
It is hard to call this a "trap game," given the lack of significance it holds for the Rams' next opponent, the Panthers, one week from Sunday. However, the Buccaneers have shown they can be a pain for opponents as they sit atop the NFC South for the time being, and ruining a special night at SoFi Stadium with Donald in the building could bring out a different version of Tampa Bay we haven't seen.
Regardless, the Rams remain the top team in the NFL until proven otherwise. They have an electric pass rush paired with a defensive back-seven led by a newly-extended MIKE Nate Landman, an MVP frontrunner in quarterback Matthew Stafford, and a team that is firing on all cylinders at the right time of the season when no one can seem to find consistency.
The Buccaneers, though, remain a tough opponent. Mayfield was once an MVP candidate early in the season before cooling off in recent weeks, but he is still a dangerous passer and has turned in another great season as the franchise quarterback in Tampa Bay. Los Angeles should and will be aware of all of this, but can they silence him like they have with Sam Darnold and others this season?
Only one way to find out. A win on what should be dubbed "Aaron Donald Night" would give Los Angeles the most momentum of any team in the league heading into their road game against Carolina.
