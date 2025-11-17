Kyren Williams Details What Led Rams to Massive Seahawks Win
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams engaged the Seattle Seahawks in a Sunday afternoon battle for first place in the NFC West. Sporting two brilliant head coaches who come from historic schools of thought, Rams head coach Sean McVay and his offense influenced by names like Bill Walsh, Jon Gruden, and Mike Shanahan, took on Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who runs the newest version of the hard-hitting Baltimore Ravens defense that Marvin Lewis first implemented in 1996.
With both men having a corresponding offense/ defense that has dominated, the chess match that occured at SoFi Stadium would impact the direction of both emerging franchises. After the game, McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford would speak from the podium.
After the Rams secured victory, Davante Adams, Kamren Kinchens, Cobie Durant, and Kyren Williams, amongst others spoke in the locker room or at the podium.
McVay Backs Williams
With Blake Corum's increased usage, McVay was asked on Monday if there would be a change in roles. McVay backed Williams and the results speak for themselves. Williams was involved in scoring or setting up all three of the Rams' touchdowns.
“No, it's that we have two backs that we feel great about," stated McVay. "[Running back] Kyren [Williams] is the lead dog. I think our skill players have done an excellent job. No skill player played more than 39 snaps. I want to say yesterday Kyren had 39 and I think Colby had 39. When these guys are really able to maximize it…Blake did an excellent job. They're both going to play. I think we're at our best when you're getting tight ends, receivers and multiple backs involved. We have great depth. We have a lot of confidence in all these guys. Kyren is the starting running back but man, I have a ton of confidence in Blake Corum. He's only getting better."
"This is going to be better for Kyren throughout the course of 17 games and if you earn the right to play after, I think Blake has done a great job and [Running Back Coach] Ron Gould does a really good job with that group as a whole. If [Running Back] Ronnie [Rivers] needed to get in there, there's a lot of confidence in Ronnie. But no changes, nothing like that. I just think the coaches have done an excellent job of being able to have a rotation that's in alignment with maximizing the total group whether that's [Wide Receiver Coach Eric] Yarber, [Pass Game Coordinator Nate] Scheelhaase and [Offensive Assistant] Rob Calabrese with the receivers, whether that's ‘Scooter’ with the tight ends or whether that's Ron Gould with the runners."
I've really been pleased with the way that [Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell, Zak Kromer and [Consultant] Brian Allen have developed the depth of our offensive line. Knock on wood we've been able to stay relatively healthy, but you've seen [Offensive Lineman] Justin Dedich play. You've seen [Offensive Lineman] Beaux Limmer have to play. You’ve seen [Offensive Lineman] Warren McClendon do a good job, but I just love the depth of this group.”
