Rivals' Fears Over Job Security Might Cost Rams Anthony Richardson

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. It appears job security will keep the Los Angeles Rams out of bidding for Anthony Richardson if recent trends are indicative of the future.

Richardson's Move To The Rams Is Unlikely

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr believes the current state of the Colts and the reactionary nature of the NFL to declare winners and losers on every talking point is more than enough to prevent a move for Richardson to the Rams .

"I may be in the minority here, but I don’t think Richardson’s request for a trade this week in Indianapolis is a smart career move. There are the inevitable benefits of being in a new place. Still, our immediate pivot to fantasizing about Richardson playing for Kyle Shanahan or Kevin O’Connell and somehow materializing into the behemoth we all imagine him to be ignores the fact that Shane Steichen is also a destination coach for reviving careers."

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) watches the action on the field from the sidelin at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"In fact, I’d put Steichen in that conversation alongside O’Connell, Sean McVay and Shanahan. He designed something that worked for Richardson that Richardson was unable to take advantage of. Interestingly enough, I think we’ve seen the limits of what a quote, unquote quarterback whisperer can accomplish in the NFL. Minnesota saw its hubris challenged a year ago by eschewing eventual Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold for J.J. McCarthy, only to have the Vikings propelled right back into the quarterback market for 2026.



"Another quick thought on the subject"



Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) and Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) greet each other after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Do we really believe that Chris Ballard, who is hanging on to this job by a razor’s edge, is going to trade the former No. 4 pick to one of the three best quarterback destinations in the NFL and risk Richardson being a star? I understand there is a human element to all of this, but the mechanics of this trade and, say, the Justin Fields to Pittsburgh trade, where Ryan Poles legitimately wanted the best for Fields, are totally different."

"Richardson wanting out could end up with him being on the Jets, for example. He may conflate the potential for playing time with a good opportunity when the truly good opportunity is absorbing as much as he can from a coach that other quarterbacks in similar situations (i.e., Daniel Jones) swear by.



The Inside Scoop

Unfortunately for the Rams, if they were interested in Anthony Richardson, they might be out of luck as Orr hit it right on the head. Considering Sean McVay's track record with quarterbacks outside of Matthew Stafford, Richardson's athletic traits would be too tempting for the Rams to ignore, especially considering Richardson's dual-threat nature, something McVay hasn't ever had outside of a few games with Robert Griffin III.

On top of the whole Sam Darnold dilemma, especially in the wake of Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah's firing from the Minnesota Vikings, general managers like Ballard will hesitate to be the next victim of bad circumstances.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Plus, the Colts' new owners, the daughters of Jim Irsay appear to have little tolerance for another season in which Indianapolis isn't successful. While 2025 can be excused due to Daniel Jones' injury, the Colts went all in by trading for Sauce Gardner, and months later, the Colts feel no closer to being a contender than they were before the 2025 season.

Thus, Chris Ballard will do everything to hold onto his job, and that includes keeping Anthony Richardson away from Los Angeles.

