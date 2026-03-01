1 Free Agent Quarterback Would Be Perfect Pairing With New Rams Staff

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Commanders are tied in more ways than one may think and as the Rams look for a capable backup to support the efforts of the franchise, perhaps they should look towards the nation's capital for their next answer.

The Rams Can Count on Mariota

NFL veteran Marcus Mariota is looking for a new home, and after multiple coaching hires by the Rams, Mariota could find his next home back on the West Coast.

Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron named Mariota as an under-the-rader free agent.

"Having bounced around to five teams throughout his career, Mariota never lived up to his billing as the Titans' No. 2 overall pick in 2015," stated Mariota. "However, his time with the Commanders has set the late stretch of his career on a new trajectory, proving the 32-year-old signal-caller should be viewed in the range of a high-tier backup to a low-end starter."

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes the ball during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

"As Jayden Daniels‘ backup in Washington over the past two seasons, Mariota displayed his ability as a dual-threat quarterback on a limited sample. What impressed most were his improvements as a passer. Across his 271 pass attempts with the Commanders, Mariota earned a positive grade on 30.9% of his throws, the highest mark by any qualifying quarterback over the past two seasons."

"While his overall profile isn’t groundbreaking, his improvements as a passer should draw the attention of teams in need of a quality backup to mentor a young starter. And he brings the upside to steady the ship if called upon."

Why Mariota Would Fit In Los Angeles

Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the Rams appears to be in doubt as he has drawn interest from Mike LaFleur and the Arizona Cardinals .

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Mariota knows how to be a good backup and a solid professional. He's a coach's dream as a professional and has multiple ties with the organization.

Mariota worked with new Rams assistants Kliff Kingsbury and Brian Johnson during the trio's stint in Washington, and his quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard, who's now the Stanford head coach, coached Colby Parkinson during Parkinson's collegiate days.

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (11) celebrates with Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury (R) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Not only would Mariota help install whatever Kingsbury is set to bring to the Rams' offense, Mariota is also able to run Sean McVay's system, giving McVay his first mobile threat at the quarterback position since Kliff Kingsbury.

Long story short, Mariota would be exactly what Jimmy Garoppolo was, and that is a consummate professional who will do everything within their power to get the team ready, while being able to step up as the starter when needed, and being gracious enough to step back when it's no longer his time in the driver's seat. That's why he fits.

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.