1 Rams Unit Has the Most to Prove

The Los Angeles Rams are going into next season with a lot of upgrades in the areas that they needed. That is going to give them a great roster and a great chance to be successful once again. This time, the Rams want to be playing for a Super Bowl and winning it.

They could do it again in their own home stadium, and it will be another Super Bowl win in Los Angeles. The Rams have huge plans for next season, but they also know they have to improve on the things that went wrong last season.

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Many might say, what really went wrong for the Rams last season, if they got to the NFC Championship. Getting to Championship Sunday for many other teams is a great goal to achieve, but for the Rams, that is not what they play for.

They are playing to win it all, and that means being the team holding the Lombardi trophy at the end of the season. That is something they have not done since the 2021 season, and they want to change that next season.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula on the field prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams had a great offense last season, and some may say that it was the best in the NFL. As for the defense, it was strong for most of last season, but it took a turn late in the year, and in the playoffs is where it hurt them the most. The Rams' defense in the playoffs struggled to get after the quarterback, and that left the secondary vulnerable. Teams in the playoffs took full advantage of that, and that was one of the major reasons they did not win it all last season.

Special Teams going to be the Unit with most to prove

Then you have the Rams' special teams, who struggled all last season. It was not a great sight to see from the Rams because it was not like them to have a bad unit, let alone coming from Special Teams. The Rams pride themselves on having a great special teams, and that was not the case last season. All the games that they lost last season, there was a special teams mistake that was huge.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images