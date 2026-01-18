Rams vs Bears Divisional Round Live Game Thread

Chicago, IL -- The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Chicago Bears in the Divisional round of the playoffs. They came out victorious against the Carolina Panthers, but not without showing their biggest flaws as a Super Bowl contender.

They had miscues on special teams, poor head coaching decisions on 4th down, and left the door open for a Panthers comeback. They cannot allow the same mistakes to happen against the Bears. They're the 2nd seed for a reason. They're a tough girtty team, and in the cold weather, the Rams are going to have their hands full.

What To Look Out For

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) back to pass during the second half of the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Despite the cold weather, I fully believe the Rams can continue their playoff journey into the NFC Championship. They have a defense that can make things hard on Caleb Williams , even if he can make incredible off-platform throws.

At Williams' peak in the fourth quarter, his tenacity and throws are comparable to Matthew Stafford's . What sets them apart is how they can navigate defenses, and the Bears don't have the defensive line needed to take advantage of Stafford's lack of mobility.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks downfield against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

On the other hand, the Rams have a defense that's going to prevent this game from being a shutout. Especially in the snowy weather, points will be scarce to come by, and I trust the Rams' offense more in the red zone to walk away with points.

This will doubly be the case if Ben Johnson is as gutsy on 4th down as he was against the Green Bay Packers. To be fair, Sean McVay also made some gambles that didn't work out in his favor against the Panthers, but he didn't go 2 - 6 on 4th down conversions.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) react in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Another big advantage the Rams have over the Bears is their offensive weapons. Puka Nacua continues to be one of the best contested catchers in the NFL, and he's clearly the best offensive player on either sideline.

Davante Adams may have had a quiet playoff debut with the Rams, but I predict they'll look to him near the goal line like they have all season. In comparison, Luther Burden and Colston Loveland are still rookies. They're more likely to make mistakes than a veteran and one of the best wide receivers in the league.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The game kicks off at 3:30 PM PST / 7:30 PM EST and can be watched on CBS!

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.