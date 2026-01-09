2 Player Lines Will Decide Rams-Panthers Wild Card Showdown

The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for what they hope will turn out to be another Super Bowl run. They weren't able to capture the NFC West or the first-round bye, but their efforts were rewarded with the fifth seed and a favorable first-round matchup. They begin their postseason on the road, taking on the Carolina Panthers.



The Panthers are largely considered the worst team in the playoff bracket. At 8-9, they barely snuck in, aided by the Atlanta Falcons, who forced a three-way tiebreaker between them, Carolina, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with their Week 18 win over the New Orleans Saints. By no means is this a "gimme," though, considering that the Rams already lost to the Panthers earlier this season.



Rams just have to play a clean game



Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

1. Matthew Stafford +130 to throw an interception



Matthew Stafford is well on his way to winning the first MVP of his career, after an incredibly efficient and dominant campaign with the Los Angeles Rams. He led his team to a 12-5 record while throwing for 4,700 yards, 46 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. The first two numbers were both top marks in the NFL this season.



25 percent of his picks came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. One of Stafford's interceptions that day was brought back to the house by Panthers' DB Mike Jackson. And yet, the Rams fell just short, 31-28. If Stafford can play a clean game like he did throughout most of the 2025 season, LA should have little trouble dispatching Carolina in the first round.



Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

2. Bryce Young O/U 188.5 passing yards



Bryce Young's 188.5-yard line from FanDuel is right on par with his 188.2 passing yards per game in the 2025 season. It's also the recipe for success for the Panthers. Carolina won behind the strength of their rushing attack throughout the early campaign, but Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle didn't find the same level of success on the ground down the stretch.



The Panthers can't be a one-dimensional offense if they're to get past the Rams. They weren't the first time around, with Young throwing for 206 yards and three touchdowns in the upset win in Week 14. Carolina went 5-2 in games where he surpassed 188 passing yards. If he can do it against LA, he might just be able to spoil Stafford and the Rams' incredible run.

