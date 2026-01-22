2 Player Lines that Will Dictate Rams-Seahawks NFCCG

The Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks are slated to play for the third time in the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, this time with the NFC championship and a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. This is a fateful meeting, practically mandated by the heavens. Throughout the campaign, it became clear that the two strongest rosters in the NFL both belonged to the NFC West.



Had things broken a little differently, this matchup could have come too early. But destiny drove it to the highest stakes, gifting the NFL world a bloodfeud, rivalry, trilogical finale in the Conference Championship Round. Many have said that this game is the real Super Bowl, that the winner should easily dispatch the AFC representative. Now, it's just about who will get there.



Rams have to showcase their offensive advantage



Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with running back Kyren Williams (23) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

1. Davante Adams +120 ATD



The Los Angeles Rams saw the Seattle Seahawks twice in the regular season. The two teams split their series. Coincidentally enough, Davante Adams was available in the first leg, but was out for the rematch with a hamstring injury. Puka Nacua stepped up big time in his absence, finishing with 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the narrow 38-37 loss.



Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks won't easily forget what Nacua did to their defense in that game. In their first meeting of the series, Adams had just one catch versus Seattle, but it did result in a one-yard touchdown. He has to ensure that he can find the end zone again in the Conference Championship to capitalize on the extra defensive attention that Nacua will draw. FanDuel has his odds at +120 to score an anytime touchdown.



Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

2. Kenneth Walker III O/U 85.5 rushing yards



The Rams and Seahawks showed themselves to be evenly matched in both of their regular-season matchups, but the game scripts couldn't have played out more differently. The first leg was a 21-19 slugfest, despite LA having both Nacua and Adams available. The rematch turned out to be an overtime shootout, even with Adams sidelined. Clearly, this third meeting with a Super Bowl appearance on the line could be wildly unpredictable.



However, there is one trend that made sense. In the Rams' win, the defense held Kenneth Walker III to just 67 yards on 16 carries. In the Seahawks' triumph, K-9 went for 100 yards on 11 totes. He started his postseason hot, gashing the San Francisco 49ers for 116 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 attempts. If LA wants to go to the Super Bowl, it has to contain Seattle's ground game and force Sam Darnold to consistently make plays with his arm.

Player props refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

To see if the Rams offense can get the best of the Seahawks, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.