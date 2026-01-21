How Rams Have Lost Favor Throughout the 2025 NFL Playoffs

Perception can change quickly in the NFL. Look at the Kansas City Chiefs. The once seemingly unstoppable dynasty is now on the verge of collapse after the team went 6-11, lost Patrick Mahomes to an ACL tear, and is in danger of having to replace both Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy and Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.



Things can swing drastically from season to season, in either direction. The Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars went from winning nine games combined in 2024 to looking like perennial Super Bowl threats with just one offseason in between. However, a team's reputation can shift significantly throughout the course of a single campaign, too, as it has with the Los Angeles Rams.



Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Rams significant underdogs against Seahawks



A couple of months ago, it seemed like no one would be able to stop the Los Angeles Rams. Through the early part of the 2025 NFL season, there was a sentiment that there wasn't an overwhelming favorite in the league, with the juggernauts of years past, like the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, and Baltimore Ravens, all struggling heavily to begin the campaign. Amid that power vacuum, LA stepped in to fill the void.



By Week 13, the Rams were 9-2 after rattling off six straight wins, including some impressive victories over other playoff contenders such as the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Jacksonville Jaguars. At that point, they became the presumptive Super Bowl favorites.



Rams-Seahawks will be just the 6th Conference Championship game since 2000 between teams in the same division 🤝



The home team won 4️⃣ of those 5️⃣ matchups pic.twitter.com/xcAijbISWK — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) January 19, 2026

However, LA's momentum was cut off at the knees down the stretch. In their rematch with the Seahawks, they fell short in overtime, 38-37, upended by a Rasheed Shahid punt-return touchdown and a highly controversial ruling on a two-point conversion that allowed Seattle to tie the game late. After that deflating loss, they dropped a stinker on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, losing 27-24 to eliminate themselves from the running for the NFC West title and the first-round bye.



That nearly cost them their Super Bowl dreams, as the Rams barely survived in a 34-31 shootout with the Carolina Panthers on Wild Card Weekend. LA followed that up with a narrow overtime victory over Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, 20-17, in the Divisional Round.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks used their extra week of rest to propel them to a 41-6 domination of the Niners. LA was favored over Seattle in both of their regular-season matchups. Since then, the two teams have trended in different directions, leading to the Rams getting listed as 2.5-point underdogs on the road for the NFC Championship. FanDuel has them listed at +128 on the moneyline.

