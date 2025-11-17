3 Astonishing Fantasy Takeaways from Rams' Nail-Biter Over Seahawks
In Week 11, the Los Angeles Rams were able to show that they're the class of the NFC West, at least until further notice. They took on the Seattle Seahawks in the most important game of the 2025 NFL season so far and emerged victorious. With the win, they've now leapfrogged the 'Hawks in the standings, claiming the top spot in the division at 8-2.
It wasn't Matthew Stafford and the offense that led the Rams over the hump, though. Instead, LA has its defense to thank for this performance, as they were able to get four interceptions on Sam Darnold and keep Seattle's attack at bay throughout the majority of the contest.
Rams' offense sputtered vs. Seahawks
1. Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford had a quiet game by his standards, finishing with just 130 yards on 15-of-28 passing with two touchdowns. He did what he had to do to get the win over the Seattle Seahawks, but he and the rest of the Los Angeles Rams' offense were mostly shut down in the second half. Stafford has another game against the 'Hawks still left on the docket. He should be a weekly starter in all leagues at this point, but his fantasy managers might want to have a good contingency plan in place for Week 16.
2. Puka Nacua
Unlike Stafford, Puka Nacua proved once again that he's matchup-proof. He did have an unfortunate fumble in this game, but other than that, he was the most consistent source of offense for the Rams. He finished with seven catches for 75 yards and added another 18 on two rushes, totaling 14.3 full-PPR points. He'll be a safe bet, even in the rematch with the Seahawks in the fantasy playoffs.
3. Davante Adams
Davante Adams was held to just one catch in this game. Thankfully for his fantasy owners, that reception came on a one-yard slant into the end zone. His usage as a red-zone target this season has consistently made him a high-floor and high-ceiling option in fantasy, even as a WR2 in real life. He won't likely finish with one catch the next time LA meets Seattle, but there's a strong chance he'll have another touchdown.
4. Kyren Williams
Kyren Williams couldn't help the Rams move the chains consistently to put this game away, but he did have a strong individual performance in fantasy. He took 12 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown and nearly found the end zone a second time on a 34-yard breakout. He also had one catch for five yards. There's no reason to worry about his fantasy prospects if he can put up over 16 points on one of the top running defenses in the NFL.
Never again miss one of our most critical fantasy takeaways from each Rams game this season when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.