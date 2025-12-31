Rams Biggest Fantasy Bust, Sleeper, MVP With 2025 In Review

Fantasy football isn't often reflective of what's actually happening in the NFL, but sometimes, it can be deeply intertwined. For example, the Los Angeles Rams are by far the most explosive offense in the league this year, and they were also the most fruitful team in the 2025 fantasy season. Anyone who came away with one of their top players in the draft likely got great value.

The Rams ended with a dud in the championship, which also reflects real life, as they lost their second straight game with a brutal 27-24 upset defeat to the Atlanta Falcons. LA will have to get right before the postseason, lest all of their incredible effort this year go to waste. At least their torrid run through the fantasy season won't be quickly forgotten.

Rams 2025 fantasy awards



MVP: Puka Nacua

It's hard to oversell what Puka Nacua has done this year for the Los Angeles Rams. Despite playing alongside a dominant WR2 in Davante Adams and going head-to-head with the meteoric ascension of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Nacua might still run away with the title as the best wide receiver on the planet this season.

He finished as the undisputed WR1 in fantasy football at least, in both average standard scoring and full-PPR leagues. Between his injury history and his past troubles with finding the end zone, Nacua was underrated coming into the season, drafted as just the WR6 this summer. He did laps around everyone taken ahead of him, with JSN as his only true peer this year.

Biggest Bust: Blake Corum

It's hard to pick a real bust from the Rams' offense this season. Nacua, Adams, Matthew Stafford, and Kyren Williams all outperformed their average draft positions. Their only considerable "busts" this year were their periphery players like Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and rookie second-round pick Terrance Ferguson. They all had their moments as part of a deep tight end rotation for LA, though.

Considering the preseason hype, Blake Corum is probably the most viable bust candidate for the Rams. There was some belief that he could create a split backfield for LA this season with Kyren Williams or even overtake the veteran as the new lead ball-carrier. Neither of those things happened. He had a couple of solid outings due to touchdown production in the first two rounds of the playoffs, but was largely invisible throughout the campaign.

Biggest Sleeper: Davante Adams

Going into the season, there was a significant amount of concern that Davante Adams' production would drop off, between his age and his new status as a clear WR2 on the Rams. However, he found a niche as Stafford's go-to weapon in the red zone and on the goal line that made him one of the top scorers at his position.

Despite missing two games, he's still leading the league in receiving touchdowns with 14, three ahead of Dallas Goedert, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Trey McBride, who are all tied for second. That end zone production made him the WR8 for the 2025 fantasy season, well ahead of his 42nd-overall ADP, which made him the WR17 in the draft.

