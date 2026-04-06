The Rams' 3 Most Undervalued Offensive Players

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a potent offense entering 2025 and these three players serve as an undervalued backbone to their operation.

1. Blake Corum

Corum was incredible in 2026, using his championship pedigree and explosive speed to break off a multitude of runs, while clawing for carries in an offense that has Kyren Williams as an RB1 with a love of passing the football. Corum proved he could do it all on the ground, deepening his role as the season went on, proving he can be a starter and a closer.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) carries the ball as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (27) defends during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With an increase in carries, Corum could be on the verge of a 1,000-yard season, especially if the Rams need a speed threat in the backfield.

2. Kevin Dotson

Dotson has been a wall on the offensive line, and despite some injury issues, Dotson came back to finish the year strong. Ever since he arrived in Los Angeles, Dotson has been a monster in the trenches, being the calm force who's strength goes beyond the weight room.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dotson is Mr. Reliable, being a critical point of attack on the run, while remaining a consistent figure in pass protection. Over the past three seasons, Dotson has been the most consistent player on the line, helping Beaux Limmer in 2024 and Warren McClendon over the past two years play beyond their expectations. His knowledge of the game, rushing patterns/ tactics, and defensive strategy allows Dotson to diagnose and then snuff out attack after attack.

3. Kyren Williams (The Receiver)

We could talk about Williams' ability as a running back after he secured his third 1,000-yard season in his third year as a starter, but we already know this, just like we know that Williams enjoys laying the boom on a blitzing defender with the same satisfaction after breaking off a big run.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Kyren Williams on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, one of the more underrated aspects of his play style is his ability to make plays as a receiver. While the Rams used Davante Adams to penetrate the end zone in 2025, it was Williams' ability in the pass game that gave Sean McVay his first real solution for the team's red zone problems last season.

With teams expected to clamp down harder on Adams, expect Williams to be the difference. It's exactly what McVay dialed up in the NFC Championship, and most NFL players do not have the intelligence or experience to diagnose Williams' intentions like Demarcus Lawrence did.