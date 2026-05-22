Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Kevin Dotson Remains the Most Important Player on the Offensive Line

Since joining the team in 2023, Kevin Dotson has been a staple at the right guard for the Los Angeles Rams. Dotson has been one of the better right guards in the NFL, especially in the run game, and has continued to improve in pass protection. It’s an interesting season for Dotson as he enters a contract year and turns 30 in September.

As we continue our player preview series for 2026, Kevin Dotson is next.

2025 Season in Review

If it wasn’t obvious how important Dotson was to the Rams’ offense, it became clear in 2025. After Dotson’s ankle was stepped on by Seahawks defensive lineman Derick Hall intentionally in Week 16, he missed the remainder of that game and the next three.

Without Dotson, the Rams’ offense didn’t flow as well and was much less efficient running the ball. They averaged 4.8 yards per carry with Dotson on the field compared to 4.0 yards per carry without him. Dotson finished the regular season as PFF’s third-ranked guard overall and received five All-Pro votes.

Roster Battle

As arguably the best and most important offensive lineman for the Rams, Dotson doesn’t have a roster battle. However, it is worth mentioning that both Dotson and Steve Avila are in the final year of their contracts. The Rams will likely only be able to bring back one of them. Dotson likely leads that conversation right now, and if he plays well enough, it will become almost certain that he’s brought back.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Solidifying Himself as a Force on Rams OL

Kevin Dotson year 6 😤🦾



Full 2025 highlights: https://t.co/sOiTSh0B2K pic.twitter.com/cQb1xkFWeF — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 18, 2026

For much of the last three seasons, Dotson has been one of the more underrated guards in the NFL. While he may not ever get Pro Bowl or serious All-Pro recognition, Dotson has solidified himself as a force on the Rams’ offensive line.

Play 2: Moving Well in Space

Blake Corum excels running outside.



Rams have to run him inside to keep defense honest, but he should be getting these wide zone looks 2-3 times per game.



Kevin Dotson lays out Tatum Bethune and Davis Allen moves bodies. Corum hits the cutback it pickup 10+. pic.twitter.com/TPGRyCszyz — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) November 10, 2025

One underrated aspect of Dotson’s game is his ability to move in space. While he will never be a guard that should be used primarily in a zone blocking scheme, he has the movement ability to operate in space. This is critical for the Rams’ multiple run scheme in which they do a little bit of everything. Dotson does well moving up to the second level and getting hands on a defender.

Play 3: Rams Missed Kevin Dotson

Kevin freaking Dotson.



That's it. That's the tweet.



Dotson taking Grady Jarrett for a ride to the second level. pic.twitter.com/u9WCwkuk8m — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) January 20, 2026

While Dotson only missed three full games last year with injury, it was obvious how much he was needed on the Rams’ offensive line. PFF Grades certainly aren’t everything, but the Rams went from a player in Dotson with an overall grade of 86.1 to Justin Dedich who had an overall grade of 61.1 in the three games filling in. Dedich allowed 10 pressures in three weeks while Dotson allowed 19 total from Weeks 1-15.

Biggest Question: Can Kevin Dotson Earn Another Contract Extension?

Heading into 2026, the Rams will have a decision to make when it comes to Kevin Dotson and Steve Avila. Both are set to earn large extensions next offseason, but the Rams will likely only be able to afford one of them. Avila is younger, but has been inconsistent while Dotson has been a culture-setting player. It won’t be an easy choice, but if Dotson can continue playing at a high level, it will be hard not to bring him back.

2026 Outlook/Role

As Dotson turns 30, he is the leader of the offensive line. Rob Havenstein retired and Dotson is the veteran of the group. It wouldn’t be surprising if Dotson is named a team captain. As mentioned, he’s arguably the most important player on the offensive line for the Rams. As we head into 2026, the next goal would be for him to get some more national recognition and earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

Discussing Dotson’s chances of making the roster isn’t even worth it. Dotson is one of the core players on the Rams’ offense and he is as close to a roster lock as it gets.



Chances: 10/10

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