3 Players Who Won’t Be on the Rams Roster by Week 1

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have tough decisions to make regarding their roster and these three players are going to need to fight to secure their futures come camp time.

1. Shaun Dolac

This is a tough one because Dolac has proven he belongs in the NFL and has a long future as a Special Teamer while still possessing the talent and potential to be an NFL linebacker, despite characteristics out of his control. The issue is roster spots and considering Dolac is coming back from a late-season injury, one has to wonder if Keir Thomas or potentially Troy Reeder, if Reeder is brought back, would take a roster spot.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Shaun Dolac (56) celebrates after forcing the Indianapolis Colts to punt in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The good news is that if his health isn't a problem, it will be easy to take Dolac's name off this list. Until we get some clarity on his health and playing ability, along with some info regarding the Rams' draft strategy, Dolac's future is up in the air, especially for an organization that is willing to part ways with anyone at any point. The Rams also signed Grant Stuard this offseason, and he does many of the things Dolac was tasked with and then some.

2. Jordan Waters

Rounding out an already busy running back room, Waters doesn't really have a role unless he can figure out something on Special Teams. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum are set to return, and whatever remaining snaps are left over will be Jarquez Hunter's. Also, don't count out the Rams re-signing Ronnie Rivers.

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Jordan Waters (32) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The good news for Waters is that even if he can't carve out a role on Special Teams, simply being proficient enough for the unit would likely see Waters join the practice squad, and the Rams love to use all their practice squad call-ups for their Special Teams, barring a late injury before gameday.

3. AJ Arcuri

While the Rams love to keep offensive linemen on their week one roster as it's a unit that gets hard to replace as the season goes on, there is no doubt that the Rams' need a legitimate swing tackle to replace the role Warren McClendon excelled in last season as McClendon is now a starter.

Nov 27, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle AJ Arcuri (61) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

I see Arcuri as more of an inside player anyway, and with Justin Dedict and Beaux Limmer on the roster, there's no space for Arcuri, and I also see the Rams grabbing another tackle, keeping David Quessenberry as a backup to the swing. Thus, there's likely no room for Arcuri on the roster but again, he's likely to be a practice squad player, and it seems those guys find ways to get on the roster.