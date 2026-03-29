3 Reasons the Rams Should Trade For Myles Garrett

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After some financial moves, Myles Garrett's future with the Cleveland Browns is uncertain.

It was proposed that the Los Angeles Rams go after Garrett . In the scenario that they do, here's three reasons why it would be an intelligent move.

1. Worth the Price And Then Some

In order to get Garrett, the Rams would have to push a lot of money down the road and at some point, would likely have to say goodbye to Byron Young. There's not many players who are worth the price. I even said Micah Parsons wasn't worth that price but Garrett is such a game-wrecker, he's worth it because he can make up for deficiencies in talent at other positions.

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) kneels on the field during a first half timeout against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

At some point, there will be a price to pay for getting Garrett. That means starting day three and undrafted rookies. Garrett is good enough to make up for that.

2. Rush Four, Drop Seven

It's really as simple as that. While the Rams could blitz, they really wouldn't need to and thus if they did, it would be that much more effective. Garrett can not be stopped one on one. So if the opposition wants to run five man protection, they must decide who gets doubled between Garrett, Kobie Turner, and Jared Verse. Even if they keep six in protection, that's two out of the three, leaving at least one of them uncoverer along with another pass rusher.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) blocks a Atlanta Falcons field goal and returns it for a touchdown during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Regardless how anyone draws it up, the math doesn't work for the opposition. With Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson in coverage, not only would the opposition not have the math to orchestrate a successful passing offense, they also wouldn't have the time.

3. Allows the Rams to Remain Competetive After Stafford Retires

It's clear that the Rams are going all in but in the same breath, there's a standard that has been set from before Matthew Stafford landed in Los Angeles and it must continue after he rides off into the sunset. Owner Stan Kroenke will not be satisfied with a losing franchise after experiencing success for almost ten seasons.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It's also clear that once Stafford goes, outside of Puka Nacua, the strength of the Rams will be with their defense. Garrett and Verse would remain two of the NFL's best, Trent McDuffie will likely still be under contract and if the Rams can keep players like Kam Kinchens, Tank McCollough, Braden Fiske and others, if Stafford leaves in two years, those defenders would be hitting their athletic primes.

Sean McVay is an offensive genius who can scheme up enough points to win if the defense remains dominent.