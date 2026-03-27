3 Reasons Why the Rams Should Stay Away From Ty Simpson

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. One day, the Los Angeles Rams will need to find a successor for Matthew Stafford and Alabama's Ty Simpson has been a name linked to potentially filling the role. Here are three reasons why a move for Simpson would make no sense.

1. What's The Point?

Honestly? Simpson is expected to be the second quarterback off the board so the Rams would likely have to pay a premium to move up and get him, unless they spend their 13th overall pick on him. The Rams need players who can win now so there's not much reason to make the investment into Simpson, especially as the team appears to need a veteran quarterback.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

If Stafford goes down, someone will need to steer the ship, and a rookie simply won't cut it. The Seahawks defense just won a Super Bowl, the Cardinals are dangerous, and the 49ers are getting really good, really fast. This is not the time to play around.

2. Simpson Has Some Wild Misses

Look at Simpson's film. There are throws that he simply sails. While his overall film does impress, the misses are a bit too glaring for comfort, especially for an offensive system like the Rams, which requires consistent timing and sharp passes into tight windows.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The key to the Sean McVay offense comes from Stafford's ability to either look defenders off or his use of his eyes to hold defenders in place while firing a no-look throw. Considering the misses, I don't see Simpson taking the NFL jump needed to become a prominent passer within this offense. Especially since McVay wants to go full throttle.

3. McVay Knows What He Wants

When McVay first became the Rams' head coach, he had to groom Jared Goff into being a successful quarterback. Now days, McVay does not have the time or the patience to deal with quarterback development. Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield. Those two names are likely the top two options for the franchise to replace a departing Stafford with.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Also, we can not be blind to the rest of the roster. The Rams are building a championship defense that is likely to outlast the end of Stafford's career. The Denver Broncos remain a tale of wasting a championship defense. When Peyton Manning retired after Super Bowl 50, their No Fly Zone defense was still in its prime. General Manager John Elway went with the inexperienced Trevor Siemian at quarterback, and the franchise has only just recovered this past season.

In fact, that move set up Von Miller's trade to Los Angeles years later.