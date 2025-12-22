3 Young Players Who Rams Must Play More

The Los Angeles Rams may have suffered a tough road loss in Seattle this week, but they still have their sights aimed at the ultimate goal of a championship back in Southern California. At 11-4, the Rams have had to make a significant change to their coaching staff in the middle of the season, which they're hoping can resolve the issues they have been having on special teams.

Los Angeles is leaning on a mixture of youth and experience on both sides of the ball, but as key positions continue to suffer from some aspects of inconsistency, the Rams must consider playing their younger talents at these key spots. With that in mind, let's look at three players who must be playing more down the stretch.

Roger McCreary, cornerback

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Roger McCreary (25) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

McCreary has not played a game since Week 12 after suffering a groin and hip injury while being placed on injured reserve. However, should he get healthy in time for the final two games of the season and playoffs, it could be an installment of youth for the Rams secondary.

The Rams need consistency at cornerback, and the fact that McCreary is unproven for the team is concerning, but they cannot keep putting Emmanuel Forbes and Darious Williams in compromising situations. If McCreary does enough to impress when he returns, he could be a key role player this postseason.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If you have followed my work here this season, you'll know I am a big fan of Ferguson's potential in the Rams offense. He made some great plays in Thursday's loss to the Seahawks, showcasing another example of the need to not just play him more but to feed him a wealth of targets in the passing game, something the former Oregon standout is more than prepared to do.

Ferguson is currently the F-move end in 13 personnel, adjusting or motioning out wide to create confusion and mismatches. His ball skills, athleticism, and route-running are valuable and will be so during the playoff three weeks from now.

Shaun Dolac, linebacker

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Shaun Dolac (56) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) during the fourth quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

I'm going to be out in the open on this, but Omar Speights is not consistent enough to be a reliable player in critical spots for the Rams second-level defense. If this team is true to their word on getting their young players involved, it's time to start seeing rookie and preseason standout Dolac on the field.

Is he ready? When watching his film from the team's 17-3 win in Baltimore this year, Dolac was playing all over the field and making plays when he needed to. He's a physical tackler for his size and is not afraid to get muddy in the trenches while providing value in pass coverage, signalling to me he is more than ready to take up the mantle next to Nate Landman for the rest of the way.

