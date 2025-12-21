Why Blackburn's Firing Shows How Far McVay Will Go For Rams' Title

Remember the 2010 San Diego Chargers? They were the team that had a top-ranked offense and defense, but failed to make the postseason due to having the worst special teams unit in the NFL, showcasing the importance for winning football in all three phases.

While this year's Los Angeles Rams are not those Chargers, their special teams have cost them in three of their four losses this season, including on Thursday night's classic battle with the Seattle Seahawks that resulted in defeat due to a punt return touchdown and a missed field goal, issues that continues to plague the Rams deep into the season.

As a result, special team coordinator Chase Blackburn was fired on Saturday, resulting in head coach Sean McVay's first in-season coaching change since he was hired by Los Angeles in 2017. The move has sent a message to the Seahawks and the rest of the league: they are done messing around and want a championship.

Blackburn's firing signals an aggressive pursuit for a championship

Special teams have been an issue for the Rams for the last couple of seasons, and it finally came to a head after Thursday night, though some would argue it was a season too late. It was a necessary move, one that needed to be made for the betterment of Los Angeles's success this postseason. While they are still in the hunt for the NFC West, they'll need a lot of help in the next two games to secure it, meaning a road trip to Tampa or Charlotte is upon them in three weeks.

I have never seen McVay as angry, frustrated, or annoyed as he was on Thursday night after the game. Controversial calls on the field and things off the field that were brought to the eighth-year head coach's attention added to it, but all of this doesn't signal the end of the Rams regin as a top team in the NFL.

This franchise is still among the favorites to win it all, and it would not surprise anyone to see the Rams hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Santa Clara less than two months from now. McVay wants to win, and he wants to do it big. The special teams issues are hopefully resolved with a fresh set of eyes, but this is too talented of a squad to toss into the trash--they are as legit as they come.

The firing, the loss, the inconsistencies on either side of the ball may have lit a fire under McVay, and it could lead to a dominant stretch of football that could include both a trip to Seattle again and the Super Bowl. The only way to determine that is how they respond next weekend on Monday night in Atlanta.

