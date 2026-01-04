5 Keys to a Rams Victory Over the Arizona Cardinals

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a division rival looking to play spoiler ahead of them when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Cardinals, who are already eliminated, have a future in question and a roster and coaching staff working for their future. So thus, here are five keys to victory over an unpredictable opponent.

1. Let Puka be Puka

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) catches a touchdown pass over Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson (39) and safety Jessie Bates III (3) on a play later called back for a holding penalty during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Use Puka Nacua on the outside, from the slot, and even from the backfield. This is a game built for him and for a franchise looking to see their quarterback win MVP, it's time to utilize the offense's most important weapon and make sure he's tuned up for the playoffs.

2. Make Sure to Clamp Trey McBride, Especially on Early Downs

McBride is on pace to have a Hall of Fame career in the desert. His record-setting pace has redefined the pass-catching expectations for tight ends and McBride is the Cardinals' number one target so he will get a massive volume of targets.

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) pulls Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) out of bounds in the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Frank Bowen IV-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Frank Bowen IV-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

While it is important to keep McBride contained, especially on third down, if the Cardinals are forced to go to him in need to have it situations, the routes drawn up for him are predictable. They aren't on first down. Stopping McBride early would mean the Cardinals would have no momentum.

3. Be Aware of Where Budda Baker Is

Baker is the key piece to the Cardinals' secondary, and while knowing where he is at is important as he can be a game wrecker, knowing where he won't be is even more crucial because the more the ball stays away from him, the likelihood of scoring on the drive increases.

4. Michael Wilson is a Bigger Threat Than One Would Expect

Wilson will be the Cardinals' WR1 on Sunday, as Marvin Harrison Jr was placed on injured reserve this week. He's a tricky wide receiver to cover since he has really good length and he's a fundamentally sound pass catcher. He has the height to give the Rams some problems, especially in an offense that has historically tormented Chris Shula's defense.

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) celebrates with tight end Elijah Higgins (84) after a touchdown during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Whatever the Rams do, they can not let Wilson feel comfortable because he will hurt them.

5. Attack the Inside With Kyren Williams

The Cardinals have such a difficult time defending the inside run, and Williams ' one-cut style is the perfect answer to what Arizona presents. Since Kevin Dotson isn't expected to play, running the football takes the pressure off of Justin Dedich to constantly be on the back foot, and it will force the Cardinals to commit more resources into the box.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Williams will keep the Rams on the path the victory.

