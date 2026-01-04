5 Keys to a Rams Victory Over the Arizona Cardinals
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a division rival looking to play spoiler ahead of them when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Cardinals, who are already eliminated, have a future in question and a roster and coaching staff working for their future. So thus, here are five keys to victory over an unpredictable opponent.
1. Let Puka be Puka
Use Puka Nacua on the outside, from the slot, and even from the backfield. This is a game built for him and for a franchise looking to see their quarterback win MVP, it's time to utilize the offense's most important weapon and make sure he's tuned up for the playoffs.
2. Make Sure to Clamp Trey McBride, Especially on Early Downs
McBride is on pace to have a Hall of Fame career in the desert. His record-setting pace has redefined the pass-catching expectations for tight ends and McBride is the Cardinals' number one target so he will get a massive volume of targets.
While it is important to keep McBride contained, especially on third down, if the Cardinals are forced to go to him in need to have it situations, the routes drawn up for him are predictable. They aren't on first down. Stopping McBride early would mean the Cardinals would have no momentum.
3. Be Aware of Where Budda Baker Is
Baker is the key piece to the Cardinals' secondary, and while knowing where he is at is important as he can be a game wrecker, knowing where he won't be is even more crucial because the more the ball stays away from him, the likelihood of scoring on the drive increases.
4. Michael Wilson is a Bigger Threat Than One Would Expect
Wilson will be the Cardinals' WR1 on Sunday, as Marvin Harrison Jr was placed on injured reserve this week. He's a tricky wide receiver to cover since he has really good length and he's a fundamentally sound pass catcher. He has the height to give the Rams some problems, especially in an offense that has historically tormented Chris Shula's defense.
Whatever the Rams do, they can not let Wilson feel comfortable because he will hurt them.
5. Attack the Inside With Kyren Williams
The Cardinals have such a difficult time defending the inside run, and Williams' one-cut style is the perfect answer to what Arizona presents. Since Kevin Dotson isn't expected to play, running the football takes the pressure off of Justin Dedich to constantly be on the back foot, and it will force the Cardinals to commit more resources into the box.
Williams will keep the Rams on the path the victory.
