Kyren Williams Wants to Be Los Angeles' Older Brother

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. It is often a privilege to be the younger brother. To be the one who walks on paved paths, to take lessons from a life that you weren't forced to live.

For any young person, especially a young man, it is natural to want to emulate an older sibling. That in itself can be Pandora's box, based off which traits a young sibling may inherit.

For Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams , he wants to be that older brother for the children of his cities, and for a man who is the only bridge between two cities still torn over one franchise, it is his commitment to service that not only exemplifies why he is the Rams' 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee but also lays forth the vision for the All-Pro's ultimate goals.

Paying it Back by Paying it Forward

Long before he put on the royal blue and sol, Williams was a young fan of the franchise, rooting on his hometown team, the St. Louis Rams. It was his exposure to the franchise and one of their most legendary players in the 2000s that led to Williams installing the framework for his future plans.

In an exclusive interview with Rams On SI, Williams detailed what his post-football future look like.

Not only does Williams want to start a foundation focused on helping the kids within his various communities, he's ready to take on the role his childhood idol Steven Jackson once did. That role is to inspire the next generation of football players by operating as a pillar of his community.

"I want to start a little league football team out here, start a team that some guys on the team can help me go coach," stated Williams. "To have people in the city that are able to be influences and leaders, [to have a] positive impact on these kids life."

But the question isn't about what he wants to do but the why behind it. When we spoke, Williams illustrated his vision for his life twenty years down the road, and while that may seem like a ways away, if we rewind twenty years in the past, we'll understand why Williams has a community-first mindset.

In 2006, Steven Jackson had a career season, achieving his second in what would be eight straight 1,000 yard seasons. After being named the Rams starter in 2005, following his limited rookie year of 2004, Jackson would cement himself as a franchise legend and one of the most iconic figures of the franchise's time in St. Louis.

It was during that time that a young Kyren Williams fell in love with the game his hero played.

"I grew up in St Louis, Missouri, and I was easily influenced by the St. Louis Rams and all the things that they did for the city while I was there," commented Williams. "So being able to go do those things and see those players, I was able to really get a hold of my dream."

"I remember going home telling my mom this is what I wanted to be. I want to be an NFL football player and so being able to experience it as a kid, and living out my dream, to be where I'm at now, that's the whole reason why I do everything that I do. I know how easily a little kid can be impacted and influenced, you know, allows them to be able to go chase their dreams."

Now that Williams is a member of the Rams, he's emulated many of the things Jackson did as a player. After being sparsely used as a rookie, Williams has rushed for three straight 1,000-yard seasons, being the first running back since Jackson to hit that mark.

It's as if Williams has defined the cycle of life. He now stands in the place Jackson once stood, using his platform to be the older brother who guides impressionable kids in the right direction. Williams described his draft night as a full circle experience and stated Jackson called him his little brother, now that they work community events together.

"Being able to be with Steven, talk to Steven, and being able to see that picture, from when I was a younger kid, that picture now, to where I'm older, and we're all grown up...that was what it was all about," added Williams.

Williams Remains Grounded

It is in his call to service for which Williams remains planted to the earth. For a player who has proven to be one of the more notable faces around the league, it is easy to get lost in the indulgences football is able to provide. For Williams, while he can be the man on Sundays and a great teammate during the week, his top performances often come on his days off, days in which he schedules youth events within the Los Angeles area.

Williams cites his mother, Taryn, as a major factor that allows him to keep the focus on inspiring the youth. Williams' mission in life comes from his upbringing. One part comes from his home, another comes from his environment.

Williams attended St. John Vianney for high school and then committed to Notre Dame for college. Both are Catholic football programs that prioritize service to the community as part of their developmental programs.

Williams spoke on how his time with those programs instilled a sense of ambition off the field.

"It makes it easy," stated Williams. "I think it shows you what is important in life. You know, obviously, you love football, you play ball, but it's bigger than just football. It's bigger than just going out there and running these plays that are X's and O's, you got to be able to have an impact off the field. To me, being able to go to those places like Vianney and Notre Dame and have service be the front and center. That's what life is all about."

The Mission Continues

Williams has made it clear. Regardless if he wins the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, the mission has not changed. In fact, with every success, the mission amplifies. There are many reasons why Williams feels the way that he feels but when one peels everything back and looks at his intentions, they remain pure.

Why does Williams want to be the older brother?

"To be able to have a kid come up to me like I did to Steven and be like, I made it," stated Williams. "That's what it's all about."

That's what it's all about. Kyren Williams. A brother to all.

