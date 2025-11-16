5 Questions the Rams Defense Must Answer Against Seattle
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defensive unit have been lights out this season as they continue to modernize defensive football strategy by using a program that emphasizes versatility while limiting the field of play for the opposition.
The Seattle Seahawks have an offense who have the passing and running game to defeat that style of defensive strategy. With the showdown established, what will the Rams' defense answer to these pressing questions?
1. Can they stop an even better Shanahan offense?
The 49ers have done something that no one ever has, and that is expose the Rams' defense on three different occasions with multiple quarterbacks. The Kyle Shanahan-led unit torched the Rams at SoFi Stadium last season and this year while the Rams were finally able to solve some problems last week in Santa Clara.
With that being said, they still surrendered territory and points. Seattle's offense is built by Klint Kubiak, and he's another Shanahan disciple. Kubiak and Shanahan's dads were close so the offensive theory runs deep and the Seahawks have the better personnel. So how does Chris Shula adjust?
2. How will they handle Seattle's physical front?
After drafting Grey Zabel and implementing the use of a full back, the Seahawks have built a punishing rushing attack that often forces defenses to commit resources into the box, freeing up the Seahawks' speedy playmakers on the outside.
This is the type of game where the Rams are going to need everyone to do their job and to do it well because they can not afford to surrender air superiority. Mac Jones taught them that lesson twice. This is where the rubber meets the road. This is where the Rams need to get down and grimy. This is why you pay Poona Ford, this is why you make Kobie Turner a captain, this is why you trade above sticker price for Braden Fiske. Can the Rams' interior defensive line hold their water enough for their edges and linebackers to penetrate?
3. How do you stop Jaxon Smith-Njigba without compromising the integrity of the defense?
Smith-Njigba is one of the NFL's best who is in an offense that virtually allows him to be Cooper Kupp in 2021. On top of that, Kupp is in Seattle sharing his tricks of the trade, and Sam Darnold is putting the ball on the money, allowing Seattle to attack the inside and the outside without impunity.
If extra resources, like Quentin Lake or Kam Kinchens need to commit special attention to Smith-Njigba, how to the Rams cover the hole they'll leave without exposing another?
4. How do the Rams' manufacture a pass rush against an effective offensive strategy?
The 49ers and Saints, to completely different results, revealed the best way to stop the Rams' vaunted pass rush. It's called get the ball out. Both teams were averaging under three seconds from snap to throw. Seattle is likely to follow so Shula has many options but the question comes down to this.
Does he drop more into coverage if the ball is already coming out quickly or does he drop Kam Curl into the box to cover so he can blitz another defender?
5. Will the Rams give Chris Shula the pen?
This is the real question. Can the Rams stop the run efficiently enough to make play action irrelevant and force the Seahawks to pass from shotgun so Shula can dial up looks to confuse Sam Darnold like he did last postseason?
That's really it.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE