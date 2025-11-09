5 Questions the Rams Offense Must Ask Against 49ers
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams offense was left in stunned silence when Fred Warner and the San Francisco 49ers defense stopped them on fourth down in overtime to win their week five matchup.
The Rams licked their wounds and learned from the game. With a new approach to offense, here's five questions they must answer in the rematch.
1. How will 13 personnel affect the 49ers and will McVay stick with it if he can't find success early?
Rams head coach Sean McVay remains one of the most respected figures in the NFL and is still a premier play caller. However, since Super Bowl LVI, his offense has failed to strike fear into the opposition as it once did.
That changed two weeks ago when McVay pulled an ultimate ace from his sleeve, introducing his 13 personnel offense, which is like his 11 personnel offense but instead of using three wide receivers, one running back and one tight end as his standard personnel grouping, he's blended that in by flipping it with three tight ends and one wide receiver.
The results have been clear. Near-perfect production in the red zone, premier production from Davante Adams, surgical work from Matthew Stafford, and a continuous scoring operation that finally has a power run element to it. This is the 49ers though, so if 49ers DC Robert Saleh finds answers from McVay's problem-creating personnel package, will McVay tread rocky waters or return to his heavy receiver sets?
2. Will Sean McVay fall into old habits against a familiar opponent?
McVay and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan know each other like the back of their own hands. They're friends, they've worked together, and they compete against each other.
So when the Rams get to the critical moments, the short yardage situations...does he trust his tight ends to get the job done, does he present a new look, or does he fall into old habits with a receiver heavy approach?
3. Will Terrance Ferguson be the key to unlocking the NFC West?
Ferguson, who recorded his first even NFL catch against the 49ers, is the Rams' biggest matchup advantage, especially with Fred Warner not being able to play. However, just because he's good on paper and in flashes, he was drafted for moments like this, so will Ferguson make that massive step needed to put San Francisco on the back foot?
4. Can Kyren Williams hold on to the football?
Williams was one yard away from glory and in pursuit of that yard, his decision not to put both hands on the football led to the eventual fumble at the goal line and the loss. So will Williams rewrite history?
5. Will the Rams' red zone strategy continue to work against a premier defensive coordinator
As mentioned, Saleh is one of the best defensive minds in the NFL. The Rams have been efficient in the red zone with Davante Adams scoring five red zone touchdowns in two games. So the question is, with all those weeks of film and with a full week to prepare, what challenges will Saleh present, and will the Rams find the answer?
