Rams Add Veteran After Seeing Continued Tight End Production
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are once again reinventing offensive football in the McVay era, using multiple tight ends on the field to create a size mismatch as Sean McVay himself is forcing the NFL to once again redefine their defensive techniques.
The Roster Move
On Tuesday, the Rams signed veteran tight end Nick Muse to their practice squad. Muse, a 6'5, 252 pound, seventh-round draft pick out of South Carolina in 2022, played for former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota for the last three seasons.
In 2024, Muse would be released in November before joining the Eagles as a practice squad player. He would win his first ring with the organization in the Super Bowl. He also spent 20 days with the Cardinals in October.
McVay on His Tight Ends
McVay spoke on the tight end room on Monday, after being asked what stands out about his unit.
“I think that," stated McVay. "I think what you just said. The thing that I think I love as much as anything about this team, and Davante talked a little bit about it after the game which is so cool to me, is the genuine enjoyment for other successes. You guys can see behind me, [references the ‘We not Me’ motto on the wall]. We talk about the work with the ‘we’ part of it and we use acronyms to teach, but the enjoyment of other’s successes, the enjoyment of the challenges or some of the moments and being able to persevere through adversity."
"I think that group epitomizes it and how happy they get for one another. It was really cool for [Tight End] Colby [Parkinson] to be able to get one yesterday, ‘The General’ [Tight End] Davis Allen coming up with one. [Tight End Tyler Higbee] ‘Higgs’ makes his plays. [Tight End Terrance Ferguson] ‘Ferg’ makes his plays. They've just got a great vibe. Their coach has a great vibe too. [Tight End Coach Scott] ‘Scooter’ Huff is an excellent football coach. He's a great teacher. He's a great coach, but I think he has a disposition and a personality that really brings out the best in those guys. I love that group, but I love this team and I think in a lot of ways they encapsulate a lot of the cool stuff that this team's about.”
