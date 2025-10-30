Rams Mike LaFleur Speaks on Team's Offensive Progress After BYE
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to practice on Thursday as they continue preparations for their contest against the New Orleans Saints. With a chance to go on top of the division on the horizon, Rams coordinators Chris Shula and Mike LaFleur took to the podium to answer questions from reporters.
Following practice, Jared Verse and Puka Nacua spoke at the podium.
Watch Mike LaFleur's Press Conference Below
On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about the offense and how they'll replace an injured Tutu Atwell.
Q: Will Jordan Whittington step in to fill Tutu Atwell’s role?
“It's a combination," stated McVay. "I feel really good. It's nice to get Puka back. I think really what you look at is [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington has done an excellent job. [Wide Receiver] Xavier Smith, all he does is just do an excellent job with the opportunities that he's granted whether that's on special teams or on offense."
"It was really cool to be able to get [Wide Receiver Konata] Mumpfield going a little bit. He's a guy that can play different locations and spots. Obviously, you've got [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams]. With those five receivers, you feel like you have a really good group. I think they compliment each other really well. We’ll miss Tutu [Atwell]. It's a bummer, but you do feel confident in the guys that'll be asked to step up.”
Q: What have you liked from Konata Mumpfield's development so far?
“I think he's just so conscientious. I think one of the things that I've seen, really with the last two draft classes, we have a lot of mature rookies. They’re grown men, even though they're young guys. They have a professional approach."
"There's a rhythm, there's a routine, there's a willingness to ask a lot of questions, but also have the awareness of knowing how to do it the right way. You can see he's always in Davante’s back pocket. I think that there’s a lot of respect he has, really for our group as a whole. He’s mature. He's obviously really talented too. He can work edges and separate. He'll compete without the ball. I'm really excited about what he's going to continue to do. He's going to be a big factor for us for years to come.”
