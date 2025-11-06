Rams Alex Ward Speaks on New Position Battle
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Wednesday, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams announced massive changes and decisions being made with their kicking unit. After struggling to find consistency with their operation, the Rams signed long-snapper Jake McQuaide and kicker Harrison Mevis to their practice squad, with McQuaide being positioned to start this Sunday over Alex Ward and Mevis set to take on Joshua Karty in a kicking competition.
After Wednesday's practice, Mevis, Karty, Ward, and McQuaide spoke to the media.
Watch Alex Ward's Press Conference Below
On Wednesday, Sean McVay spoke about Ward, McQuaide, the process of addressing the long-snapper position, and the process of informing the players.
Q: How do you handle conversations regarding telling players they are moving in a different direction?
“I think just honest with empathy and try to be able to provide clarity," stated McVay. "I think you always use the caveat too that my job is to be able to make decisions that are best for the collective. It doesn't mean I'm always right. I've certainly made a lot of wrong decisions, but the intentions are always in the right direction. You just try to be able to let them know here's what the thought process is, here's why. Both those guys were total studs about it."
"One of the most challenging things is being able to figure out, alright, hey, who are the best guys to be able to execute the plan and be able to bring it to life? Certainly, there are a lot of layers to everything that's happened in that phase, but those are two areas that those guys have done a lot of really good stuff for us but we want to be able to see a little bit more consistency in those areas and I think these guys will be here to be able to push them. That allows us to be able to make a decision and have some actions that are in alignment with being able to move forward and hopefully in a positive manner.”
