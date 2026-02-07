Matthew Stafford Catches Huge Praise From Raiders' Maxx Crosby

Los Angeles Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford earned his first NFL MVP award in his legendary career. Stafford has the best season of his career, and it is something that he is going to build off on because he announced that he will be back next season with the Rams. That is huge news because that means that the Rams are going to be contenders once again next season as they are going to look to get back to the NFC Championship game and have a different outcome next time.

For one NFL star defensive player, Stafford winning his first MVP was long overdue. That defensive player was Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby. Crosby is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and many say that he is the best. Crosby always knows who the best quarterbacks in the league because he tries to get after all of them when he plays against them. And for Crosby Stafford is the best quarterback that he has seen and played against.

Maxx Crosby Predicted Stafford's MVP

"That is one thing and people give me sh** because you know, some people have certain opinions after we played the Rams. And I was like You [ Matthew Stafford] are my favorite player. I do not give a --- I will stand on that," said Raiders' Maxx Crosby on "The Rush Podcast". From being a kid, he was that dude. Seeing him get a Super Bowl. It will be dope to see Stafford get an MVP because people are like Well, is he a Hall of Famer?"

"I am like, he has been top 5 for 15 years. I do not give a **** what anyone says."

Crosby's answer became right this past week because Stafford won MVP and is seen as the best quarterback in the NFL this past season, and he is not looking his age. Stafford is still playing at the top of his game, and he will be looking for a lot of revenge next season.

There is also a lot of talk in Las Vegas about Crosby being on potentially being on the trade block. One team that could be interested in trading for him is the Rams. That could be a great piece to add for this franchise that will be looking to get to a Super Bowl next season. The Rams have not been shy about making massive moves over the last few seasons and if they could make a trade for Crosby, that would make the defense better.

