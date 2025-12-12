What Rams' Latest Injury Report Means for Davante Adams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their Thursday injury report.

Los Angeles Rams

Did Not Participate

Davante Adams (Hamstring). Adams should play this week, barring any update. His consecutive absences appear to be by design as the Rams have two games over five days. Adams provided zero indication that he wasn't playing this week when he took to the podium.

Limited

Byron Young (Knee).

Full

Tutu Atwell (Hamstring) and Darious Williams (Tibia). Atwell will be activated off injured reserve this week as OLB Nick Hampton was moved to the practice squad.

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke on getting Atwell back into the game plan.

“It’s our problem and that's a good problem," stated LaFleur . "There are a lot of guys that you want to get out on that field. There are a lot of guys that deserve to touch the football but ultimately there's only one football and there's only five eligibles that we can put out there at a time."

"I know Matthew considers himself an eligible but we'll let him stand back there and just do what he does. We'll see. A lot of times this stuff organically works its way out. It's just good to have him back out there and have the availability to do what we need to do with him.”

Detroit Lions

Did Not Participate

Brian Branch (Achilles), and Taylor Decker (Shoulder). Branch will miss the game as he suffered a season-ending injury last week. Decker misses practice for a second straight day.

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur shared his thoughts on Branch.

“He's a stud there's no doubt, but like we always say here, and I know they're saying the same thing, like all 32 buildings, next man up," stated LaFleur. "Whoever comes in there…it's just like San Fran losing [49ers Inside Linebacker] Fred [Warner]. They're playing good defense over there in San Francisco because there is a culture. There's a standard. What Brian Branch is going to miss on the field… he's taught through the way he plays in his actions, whoever that next guy is. There's no doubt about it, he's one of the best in this league. You miss guys like that. The standards the standard there so there's going to be no drop off.”

Kerby Joseph (Knee) was limited on Wednesday but was forced to miss practice on Thursday.

Limited

Kayode Awosika (Foot), Thomas Harper (Concussion), Christian Mahogany (Fibula), Kalif Raymond (Ankle), Sione Vaki (Thumb), and Shane Zylstra (Knee).

Full

Alex Anzalone (Illness). Anzalone missed practice on Wednesday.

