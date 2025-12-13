Rams Share Davante Adams' Status Ahead of Lions Showdown

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their final injury report of the week.

Los Angeles Rams

Did Not Practice

Byron Young (Knee/Rest) and Alaric Jackson (Rest). This is Young's and Jackson's usual day off. Both men will play on Sunday.

Limited

Davante Adams (Hamstring). Adams will be listed as questionable for the game but the plan is to play him. Adams has continued to indicate he will play. Adams missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

McVay on Adams

Rams head coach Sean McVay clarified where Adams is at in terms of game preparation during his Friday presser.

“As far as injuries are concerned, everybody should be good," stated McVay. "[Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] will be the only one with a game status as questionable, but we would be very surprised if he wasn't ready to roll. That's what his mindset and mentality's been all week. We’re excited about a great challenge, but want to be able to finish up our week of work with a good day today.”

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch as Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) defends during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“I think it'll be listed as limited, but for all intensive purposes… I don't know what the hell limited means with a few amount of reps, but he's going to take the reps that matter. He'll be a full participant in our mind. Limited maybe in regard to the actual participation Friday injury report.”

Full

Tutu Atwell (Hamstring) and Darious Williams (Tibia). Both men missed the Cardinals contest but were full participants all week.

McVay on Atwell

McVay went into the decision to active Atwell this week. If the Rams did not activate Atwell, that could have been a wrap on his Rams' career as his 21-day window would have closed, keeping him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Atwell is an impending free agent.

“He will," stated McVay. "You look at some of the roster semantics, we had to make a tough move on a guy that really it was a pure numbers thing with [Outside Linebacker] Nick Hampton earlier in the week. We're always creatively trying to be able to figure out, how do we get our 48 up? What does that look like not exclusive to offense or defense, but also in the kicking game, some of the different contingency plans if you were to lose guys? Who's that backup at key spots where they have to play significant amount of snaps? He’s a guy that we wanted to be able to get up."

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) is congratulated by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after he ran for a touchdown on an 88-yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"It's obviously a good problem for us to figure out how to utilize his skillset because there’s been an emergence of a lot of guys, not exclusive to just receivers, since he's gone out. He's a guy that can influence and affect the game in a positive way. It’ll be good to get him back out there.”

Detroit Lions

Did Not Participate

Brian Branch (Achilles), Kerby Joseph (Knee), and Taylor Decker (Shoulder). Both Branch and Joseph will miss the game. Decker is questionable.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shakes hands with safety Kerby Joseph (31) during warm up at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Limited

Kayode Awosika (Foot), Thomas Harper (Concussion), Christian Mahogany (Fibula), Kalif Raymond (Ankle), Sione Vaki (Thumb), and Shane Zylstra (Knee).

They are all questionable.

Full

Alex Anzalone (Illness). Anzalone missed practice on Wednesday but he practiced on Thursday for the Lions . He will play.

