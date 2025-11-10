The Rams Answer the Big Questions Against the 49ers
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were posed five questions about their offense before taking on Robert Saleh's 49ers defense. Here's their answers.
1. How will 13 personnel affect the 49ers and will McVay stick with it if he can't find success early?
McVay didn't need to answer the second part to that question as his tight ends went to work against the 49ers. Not only did their work help Kyren Williams score twice on the ground, both Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson picked up touchdowns as well.
Both Terrance Ferguson and Tyler Higbee combined for four catches, resulting in 65 yards.
2. Will Sean McVay fall into old habits against a familiar opponent?
When he had the knife at the enemy's neck, he applied pressure. Up by seven in the third quarter, McVay found his offense at fourth and short in the red zone. McVay decided to be aggressive, to go for the win by putting the ball in Matthew Stafford's hands.
By doing the opposite of what he did in the Rams' loss to the 49ers, McVay sealed victory in the rematch.
3. Will Terrance Ferguson be the key to unlocking the NFC West?
One key of many but yes. While Ferguson didn't have the overt production, the Rams targeted him early and often. On his one catch, he raced up the field, showing off the speed that has defensive coordinators scared to line up a linebacker against him.
He is the player who will force defenses to keep an extra defensive back on the field while the Rams use their three-tight-end offense to exploit the inside of the opposition's soft defensive interior.
4. Can Kyren Williams hold on to the football?
He can, as Williams scored two touchdowns in the contest. Williams was at his best, and his work opened up holes for Blake Corum to race through when they rotated in for each other.
5. Will the Rams' red zone strategy continue to work against a premier defensive coordinator
Yes. As it turns out, big guys are great in the red zone. Davante Adams, Davis Allen, and Colby Parkinson scored touchdowns in the red zone while Puka Nacua used a block provided by Tyler Higbee to score on a screen play.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE