Ram Digest

The Rams Answer the Big Questions Against the 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams offense put up 42 points on Sunday

Brock Vierra

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) speaks with head coach Sean McVay during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) speaks with head coach Sean McVay during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were posed five questions about their offense before taking on Robert Saleh's 49ers defense. Here's their answers.

1. How will 13 personnel affect the 49ers and will McVay stick with it if he can't find success early?

McVay didn't need to answer the second part to that question as his tight ends went to work against the 49ers. Not only did their work help Kyren Williams score twice on the ground, both Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson picked up touchdowns as well.

Tyler Higbee
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89), tight end Colby Parkinson (84), running back Ronnie Rivers (20), tight end Davis Allen (87) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) huddle and during a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Both Terrance Ferguson and Tyler Higbee combined for four catches, resulting in 65 yards.

2. Will Sean McVay fall into old habits against a familiar opponent?

When he had the knife at the enemy's neck, he applied pressure. Up by seven in the third quarter, McVay found his offense at fourth and short in the red zone. McVay decided to be aggressive, to go for the win by putting the ball in Matthew Stafford's hands.

By doing the opposite of what he did in the Rams' loss to the 49ers, McVay sealed victory in the rematch.

3. Will Terrance Ferguson be the key to unlocking the NFC West?

One key of many but yes. While Ferguson didn't have the overt production, the Rams targeted him early and often. On his one catch, he raced up the field, showing off the speed that has defensive coordinators scared to line up a linebacker against him.

Terrance Ferguson
Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) reacts after making a 45-yard reception against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

He is the player who will force defenses to keep an extra defensive back on the field while the Rams use their three-tight-end offense to exploit the inside of the opposition's soft defensive interior.

4. Can Kyren Williams hold on to the football?

He can, as Williams scored two touchdowns in the contest. Williams was at his best, and his work opened up holes for Blake Corum to race through when they rotated in for each other.

5. Will the Rams' red zone strategy continue to work against a premier defensive coordinator

Davante Adams
Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and center Coleman Shelton (65) celebrate a touchdown New Orleans Saints during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Yes. As it turns out, big guys are great in the red zone. Davante Adams, Davis Allen, and Colby Parkinson scored touchdowns in the red zone while Puka Nacua used a block provided by Tyler Higbee to score on a screen play.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.  SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.