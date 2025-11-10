5 Bold Observations From the Rams Win Over 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams took care of the San Francisco 49ers via proper preparation and pure will on Sunday.
1. This was "Peak McVay"
Peak McVay refers to the phenomenon where Sean McVay cranks up the aggression in all aspects of the Rams to strike fear into the heart of the NFL. McVay did this in London through his revolutionary usage of three tight end personnel packages, swinging the ability to dictate the game McVay's way and in the critical moment, when the Rams were up by seven points with the 49ers seemingly being unstoppable on offense, he went for it in the red zone on fourth down instead of taking the field goal, resulting in an eventual score and a permanent swing of momentum towards Los Angeles.
2. The usage of 13 personnel is one thing but the Rams have the players to run it
Diving into the personnel package, Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson made two top touchdown grabs while Terrance Ferguson and Tyler Higbee were solid on Sunday. While other teams could implement exactly what McVay does, it's the four men that make up the position room (who are on the active roster) that drive the success of McVay's newest strategy.
The Rams have the right blend of players to be effective with the run and the pass.
3. The Rams defense got exposed
The 49ers found the key to the Rams' defense and while they're still hard to beat, they do get exposed by the interior passing attack when forced to consider the strength of the run game. While that means about 25 NFL teams will struggle to score against Los Angeles, teams like the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers have the running back, concepts, and passing attack to target the natural seams in Chris Shula's defense.
4. Mevis has to get the start next week
While the Rams should still evaluate the situation, the nail in the coffin for the 49ers came when Jared Verse blocked a 49ers point after attempt. The Rams, who had kicks blocked in their two losses, must continue to rely on Mevis since he simply hasn't been blocked yet. Mevis has a solid trajectory on his kick and the Rams have a must-win game next week.
5. Byron Young just got paid
Young tackled Christian McCaffrey in open space on fourth down. That was the final piece to his game that was needed to give him a nine-figure deal. He's a sack artist, an intelligent player, a hard worker, and a confirmed sure-fire tackler. Get the man his money.
