How Matthew Stafford Shined Bright in Domination of 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams defeated their rival, the San Francisco 49ers in NFL week ten action.
First Half
First Quarter
The Rams got the ball to open up the game, using a solid mix of formations and personnel packages to attack the 49ers defense. While he didn't catch it, Matthew Stafford threw his first pass to Terrance Ferguson which established two things.
The Rams have full trust in him and Stafford isn't overtly targeting his main wide receivers. It would be that distribution that drove the offense up field with Kyren Williams punching in the ball for the first score of the game.
Looking for another fast start, the Rams forced an instant three-and-out, playing complementary football with the offense turning the opportunity into six. The Rams appeared to use Xavier Smith in the same way they did Tutu Atwell.
The Rams also used Blake Corum, pairing his efforts with a diverse passing attack, including a reception by Smith to hit Puka Nacua on a screen pass that led to a touchdown.
On the 49ers next possession, a catch by Jauan Jennings turned tragic for San Francisco when Nate Landman punched out the ball, leading to a Kamren Kinchens recovery. That's the second week a Landman punch out led to a Kinchens recovery.
Second Quarter
The Rams wasted no time doing the exact same thing on their previous drive. This time Kyren Williams came back into the game and his efforts forced the 49ers to stack the box. While they played it well, Stafford was able to extend a play action play, rolling towards the sidelines before finding Davis Allen for his third passing touchdown of the game.
Down 21-0, the 49ers needed an answer and found one in the oddest of ways. After a long taxing drive took the ball to the red zone, the 49ers found themselves at fourth and one. Opting to go for it, Byron Young stuffed Christian McCaffrey for the turnover on downs.
However, the Rams went three and out. Thus, the volume of plays withered the Rams' defense as Mac Jones used the quick pass to find George Kittle and then Jauan Jennings to enter the red zone and then score.
After exchanging punts, the Rams took a 21-7 lead into the locker room.
Second Half
Third Quarter
There were only two complete possessions, one by each team in the third quarter. The 49ers used a ten play, 65 yard drive, where the 49ers targeted the middle and seams to slowly and methodically advance. While effective as an offensive strategy, the bigger impact was from the energy the team spent trying to stop the 49ers' offense and then failing to do so.
For the first time all game, the Rams were on the back foot and Sean McVay knew it. On the Rams drive, considering they only had a one possession lead, he found himself at a crossroads.
Fourth and short on the San Francisco 13-yard line. Seven-point lead with momentum. Harrison Mevis, the team's new kicker has been perfect from beyond this range. McVay goes for it and Stafford finds Puka Nacua to move the chains. Davante Adams would then score for his sixth red zone score in the last three games.
Fourth Quarter
The 49ers would respond in a massive way. A ten play, 70 yard drive that saw Mac Jones navigate the pocket and the Rams' coverage time and time again would end in a Luke Farrell touchdown. In a moment that screamed that the 49ers were taking over, it would be that moment that secured victory for Los Angeles.
Down 28-20, the 49ers chose to kick the extra point. Jared Verse would block the kick and for something that has happened to the Rams so many times, their fortunes turned as they would score 14 straight points from that moment.
Via a massive 32-yard reception by Terrance Ferguson that put the Rams in the red zone, Stafford would find Colby Parkinson for another big gain before Kyren Williams would punch it in for his second score of the day.
Down 35-20, the 49ers found themselves on fourth down after four offensive plays. Kam Curl would then commit clear defensive pass interference on George Kittle, but would be bailed out on a highly questionable illegal procedure penalty on San Francisco. Emmanuel Forbes would intercept a tipped pass on the next play, leading straight into a Colby Parkinson touchdown.
The 49ers and Kittle scored a late touchdown before the Rams ran the clock out to win 42-26. The Rams are now tied in first place in the NFC West as they take on the Seattle Seahawks at home next week. The winner will have sole possession of the division.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE